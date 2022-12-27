Hollyoaks spoilers: Eric’s former flatmate Seamus reveals the truth!

Newcomer Seamus gives the inside track on twisted Eric Foster in Hollyoaks.

There are more revelations when Seamus, a former flatmate of Eric Foster's, has some home truths to deliver in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) has been doing lots of digging to try and find out just what sinister Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) has been up to.

Maxine has already stolen Eric’s laptop where she has made some worrying discoveries.

Tonight she and lawyer, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) meet up with Eric’s former flatmate, Seamus, who fills them in on everything he knows about Eric.

Maxine is determined that this is what she needs in order to get Eric, who was responsible for spiking women's drinks, as well as other hate crimes, arrested.

James Nightingale is helping Maxine to uncover the truth about Eric Foster in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Deputy Head, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) needs to speak to Head Teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) about new recruit Beau (Jon-Paul Bell).

In yesterday’s episode, Nancy walked in on Beau looking at an adult site online and later on she made more discoveries about him after searching up Beau’s name online.

Tonight Nancy says she needs to speak to Sally about Beau’s past but before she does she gives newcomer Beau, who has just begun working as a teacher at the school, the chance to explain himself.

Nancy (above) gives Beau a chance to explain himself in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) struggles to come to terms with everything that is going on with her brother Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana).

Imran was hospitalised earlier in the week because of his eating disorder and there were fears that he wouldn't survive after he collapsed.

Tonight, Yazz has a heart-to-heart with her mum, doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) who is in serious trouble for abusing her position at the hospital in order to fast-track Imran into a clinic specialising in eating disorders.

With everything going on with her family, Yazz is struggling to cope.

Yazz Maalik with her brother Imran and mother Misbah in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) has been feeling very protective over his son, Oscar, who wants to start walking to school by himself.

Darren has come up with cunning plan to keep an eye on Oscar’s first walk to school alone.

He enlists the help of Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins), Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey).

Later on Darren decides that he needs to be distracted and it’s probably time he got himself a job.

After doing some thinking he comes up with the idea of becoming a teacher, just like his wife, Nancy!

Will Nancy be on board with the plan?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4