‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ethan Williams puts Ste in danger?

Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) puts the frighteners on Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on things seem to be looking up for Ste.

However he quickly realises the danger he’s in and in desperation, he turns to his old partner, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) for help.

Ste Hay is desperate when he realises the danger he's in. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, later on Ste gets the shock of his life when Ethan shows Ste the consequences of his actions.

Ethan, who not long ago was seen killing his girlfriend, Maya (Ky Discala) and disposing of her body, is definitely out to make Ste suffer and Ste is horrified when he has to say goodbye to a friend.

Shaq Qureshi is still having a crisis. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) continues to go through a crisis of love.

Shaq, who has had a tempestuous relationship with lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara), announces he is embarking on a new approach to finding a mate.

He is planning to go on 30 days of dates!

However, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is not impressed by Shaq’s announcement.

She gives him a different perspective but what she says only spurs Shaq into taking an even MORE drastic approach.

Things have become very awkward between Serena, Sid and Lizzie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise between step-sisters, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) and Serena (Emma Lau).

The siblings found themselves in an awkward love-triangle with Sid Sumner (Billy Price).

In yesterday’s episode, Lizzie tried to convince Serena and Sid to get along but Serena stunned them by coming out with a shocking confession.

Tonight, their father Dave, (Dominic Power) does his best to mediate but he could be in for a difficult time as tensions between the two women are not showing any signs of abating anytime soon.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm