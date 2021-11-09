‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Evil Fergus Collins is rumbled?

Is Fergus Collins going to be arrested?

It looks as if Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) is about to be rumbled in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Criminal Fergus who has masterminded a whole host of serious scams and dodgy enterprises is confronted after someone has video evidence to suggest that he’s been lying.

When more incriminating messages are discovered, it looks like Fergus could be back in the firing line.

Fergus murdered his accomplice Timmy Simmons (pictured) to protect himself. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Is Fergus, who masterminded Operation Bluebird and later murdered his accomplice Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) to save his own skin, about to be found out?

Or will the evil entrepreneur be able to wriggle his way out of trouble once again?

Misbah Maalik has finally reported Ali Shahzad to the police for raping her three decades ago. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, the Maalik family rallies around Misbah (Harvey Virdi).

Doctor Misbah has finally plucked up the courage to go to the police and report her colleague Ali Shahzad (Raji James) for raping her 30 years ago when they were both young medics.

Doctor Ali soon finds himself being questioned by DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval).

Will he feel any remorse for his actions or show any signs of guilt?

Shaq thinks they should break the rules to strengthen Misbah's case against Ali. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) is frustrated by the legal system being geared towards men.

An angry Verity suggests forging evidence to help with Misbah’s case.

However her colleague Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) refuses to go down that route.

But Misbah’s son, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is not so convinced and thinks they should do whatever they can to strengthen Misbah’s case.

Will the team resort to forgery?

Marnie offers Romeo a promotion that leaves him underwhelmed. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) surprises Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) by offering him the ‘opportunity of a lifetime.’

But how will Romeo respond when he realises what Marnie is offering is an assistant manager position at Salon Du Thé?

It’s hardly the big career move he may have been contemplating!

However his mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is determined to cheer her despondent son up.

What has Donna-Marie got in mind to put a smile back on Romeo's face?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm