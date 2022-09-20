Hollyoaks spoilers: EXPLOSION! Horror for the McQueens as Silas does his worst!

All the McQueens are in terrible danger as killer Silas creates an explosion in Hollyoaks!

There is horror for the McQueen family as serial killer, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) unleashes his explosive plan in tonight’s special hour long episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) have been trapped in the carnival’s escape room.

Killer Silas makes his rules very clear!

Only one of them can get out of there alive, but the answer is which one?

Who should live and who should die?

Mercedes McQueen has also been trapped by Silas in Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is on a mission to save the trapped women.

However before he can get to them there is terror as Silas takes action!

Will anyone get out of there alive?

Meanwhile, police officer, Lexi Calder (Natalie Anderson) is on a mission to get young Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) to safety when she discovers that he has been left unattended.

However, in her efforts to help, Lexi unwittingly walks straight into a trap!

Mercedes tries to escape from Silas in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is running for her life as she tries to find a way out of Silas' lair of horror.

Will she be able to escape before it’s too late?

Killer Silas seems unstoppable and challenges the McQueens to take part in a game of chess.

However, the electrified board proves to be FATAL!

Is someone about to perish in his twisted plot?

Serial killer Silas wants everyone to play his sinister game in Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In the midst of the chaos, unsuspecting Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) have been racing each other to the top of the carnival's climbing wall.

However, when a bomb goes off and the grounds are engulfed in the explosion, the petrified pair have no option but to keep on climbing.

But catastrophe awaits!

One of them is at risk of falling to their death when a second unexpected explosion erupts!

Verity Hutchinson, dressed in her carnival costume, is plunged into terrible danger! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, when a raging Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) discovers that Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) set him up to kill his own son, he vows to get his revenge and kill Norma, aka The Undertaker!

Warren Fox vows to get his revenge on Norma Crow in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Will he get to the conniving criminal in time or is someone else about to breathe their last breath and stop him in his tracks?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4