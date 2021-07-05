‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Felix Westwood comforts Martine

Felix Westwood is there for Martine Deveraux.

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and his ex, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) share some special time together in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Felix was devastated to learn that Martine has breast cancer.

Tonight, Martine, who is trying to get on with her life, is out shopping for an outfit to enjoy a night out.

However, Martine, who is currently going through chemotherapy, is shaken when her hair begins to fall out while she's trying on clothes.

When Martine gets back home, she breaks down in tears as the enormity of the situation and her cancer hits her.

Just as she is sobbing and feeling overwhelmed, Felix shows up with a bunch of her favourite flowers.

Martine Deveraux is scared about her future. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In touching scenes, Martine confides in Felix about the loss of her hair, Felix listens attentively and following Martine’s wishes, agrees to help shave her head.

Later on the two of them spend a heartfelt, platonic night together.

However Felix’s girlfriend, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is left alone and waiting for Felix back at home.

Will Felix explain where he’s been and what he’s been doing?

Grace Black wants to know where her boyfriend Felix spent the night. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, the Maalik family is still rattled by Shaq Qureshi’s shock confession that he thinks Misbhah’s late husband, Kashif Maalik, is his biological father.

Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) confides in his girlfriend Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) and Verity admits that she helped Shaq to do a DNA test.

Sami shows Verity the letter that came through the post that seems to be the DNA results.

Will he open it?

As events progress there is another twist in the tale for the Maalik family!

There is more drama involving Shaq Qureshi. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Elsewhere, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) discovers that his best mate Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) is no longer postponing his wedding to Summer Ranger.

But with Damon’s girlfriend, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) still missing, how will Damon react to learn that Brody is ploughing ahead with the nuptials regardless?

Liberty Savage is being kept prisoner by Summer Ranger. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Liberty’s sister and Brody’s ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) finds out the wedding is still on and happening soon, she’s simmering.

She confronts Summer and tells her she needs to stop playing games with Brody.

Will Summer continue with her vengeful mission to make Brody suffer for his part in her father, Cormac’s (James Gaddas) death?

However, it looks as if Liberty could be about to break free from the place where Summer has been keeping her prisoner.

When Liberty manages to get her hands on a pair of tweezers she immediately sets to work.

Will she be able to use them to manipulate the locked door that she’s being held captive behind?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm