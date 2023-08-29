Hollyoaks spoilers: Felix Westwood suffers a SHOCK COLLAPSE!

Felix Westwood is left fighting for his life.

Felix Westwood's (Richard Blackwood) life is on the line when he suffers a shock collapse in tonight's Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Thrill-seeking Felix has been risking his safety by entering illegal bare-knuckle boxing matches. His dangerous addiction is a reaction to his son DeMarcus's (Tomi Ade) departure, which left Felix distraught.

Concerned for Felix's safety, Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) informed Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) what her boyfriend was doing. Felix was furious his secret had been exposed and blackmailed Sharon, threatening to out the copper's past involvement in credit card scams.

The wilful Westwood also refused to stop underground fighting and left the village with Irvine and the rest of the boxers, leaving Mercedes distraught and forced to admit she couldn't save him.

The last time viewers saw Felix he was in a very bad way, but despite his injuries he was adamant he wouldn't give up his violent hobby.

Will it be the death of him?

Felix Westwood is getting sucked deeper into the world of underground fighting. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Back in the village, Mercedes is trying to keep her mind off Felix by offering Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) a supportive ear.

Warren is in turmoil over the DNA results, which revealed whether or not he was the biological father of teen Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Finding him at the garage, Mercy finally forces Warren to confront his true feelings on the situation.

Later, Mercedes reaches a decision about what to do with Felix, as the audience sees her boyfriend lying unconscious on the floor after another brutal fight.

Will his injuries prove to be fatal?

Faye Fuller has some harsh words of advice for Rayne Royce. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, talent manager Faye Fuller (Madelyn Smedley) tries to give Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) a helping hand with her TV career.

The sassy newcomer recently arrived in the village and is on a mission to turn Rayne into a global phenomenon.

The pair sit down to discuss strategy, but Faye ends up getting distracted by Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best). Taken by her, Faye reckons Lizzie would be the perfect fit for an upcoming promotion she's working on.

But as far as Rayne is concerned there's only room for one star in the village and is unable to conceal her jealousy.

Later, Faye offers Rayne some friendly advice on how to build her brand, which includes being a nicer person.

Will Faye's constructive criticism cause Rayne's temper to rear its ugly head again?

Sam Chen-Williams is roped in to restore the peace between Dave and Lizzie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Also, Dave Chen-Williams is the doghouse with daughter, Lizzie over not telling her about his new girlfriend, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).

Knowing he's messed up and keen to restore the peace, Dave turns to eldest son, Sam (Matthew McGivern) and asks for his help in getting Lizzie to come round to the idea of Cindy being part of their lives.

Sam agrees to have a word with Lizzie, but the conversation doesn't go well.

Can Dave find another way to get Lizzie on board with his blossoming relationship?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4