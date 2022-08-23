Hollyoaks spoilers: Felix Westwood visits his son DeMarcus in prison

Felix Westwood (played by Richard Blackwood) is still trying to make amends for the past with his teenage son, DeMarcus (Tomi Ade), on Hollyoaks (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The two men have been struggling to get their rocky relationship back on track, ever since DeMarcus tracked his disappearing dad down in Hollyoaks Village last autumn.



DeMarcus confronted a surprised Felix in front of friends and family during a birthday party for Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint).



But now, just when it looked like there might be hope for father and son, DeMarcus has been banged-up in a young offender's prison, after being framed for the fatal stabbing of PC Saul Reeves last month.



In this special emotional episode of the Channel 4/E4 soap, the Westwood men take centre stage when Felix visits DeMarcus for the first time since the lad was arrested.

Although Felix has been trying to find out what really happened on the day of the knife crime in the park, so far he hasn't been able to bring himself to visit DeMarcus behind bars.



Felix tries to cheer-up DeMarcus by revealing his GCSE results in an attempt to give the student hope for the future.



But their meeting is tense as Felix awkwardly battles through the guilt of not having visited sooner.



As Felix starts to make excuses about not being able to stay and visit for long, DeMarcus is reminded how his dad always seems to run when times get tough.



Face-to-face at the prison, can Felix and DeMarcus finally put the events of the past behind them and focus on a way to prove that the lad is innocent of the murder accusations against him?



