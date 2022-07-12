Hollyoaks spoilers: TRUTH REVEALED! Who REALLY stabbed Saul Reeves?
By Tess Lamacraft
Airs Friday 22 July 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
There is drama when the identity of the culprit who stabbed Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) is REVEALED in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Policeman Saul found himself in the middle of warring teens DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) and his nemesis, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).
Joseph and his mates had gone to the park following the Hollyoaks High prom to whip up trouble and goad DeMarcus.
A heated altercation then ensued and things quickly escalated as a fight broke out and Saul stepped in.
Viewers know that DeMarcus had previously armed himself with a knife thinking it would protect him from violent bully, Joseph.
However, it’s unclear exactly how Saul got stabbed and more importantly, WHO was to blame.
Tonight a shocking flashback reveals to the viewers the truth behind the knife attack but will the true facts be made clear to the Hollyoaks villagers?
Or will someone be wrongly accused of the stabbing?
Elsewhere, the Maalik family suggests another way for doctor Misbah (Harvey Virdi) to help other people.
Doctor Misbah has been through so much trauma recently following the trial against doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James) who raped her when they were medical students.
Could her family’s suggestions herald a fresh new start for Misbah as she tries to move on from the past?
Plus, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) has been trying to impress his crush, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) but so far all his efforts have spectacularly failed and he’s been left feeling embarrassed and dejected
Tonight an angry Mason is given some more lessons in love.
Mason turns to the internet to do some research and stumbles across Eric Foster’s (Angus Castle-Doughty) twisted posts!
Eric, the younger brother of Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Verity (Eva O’Hara) is an ‘incel’ or involuntary celibate and belongs to a community of men who consider themselves unable to attract women, and who are therefore hostile towards them.
Will teenager Mason be influenced by the strong words that Eric has written?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4. Or stream the episodes first on All4
