'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Fergus Collins has a new target!

Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) sets his sights on a new target in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on the battle continues between Fergus and his nemesis, Grace Black (Tamara Wall). Grace has secretly stolen Fergus’s laptop in a bid to unearth some incriminating evidence on him.

Fergus got Grace Black arrested earlier in the week. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Tonight she’s struggling to guess his password and grows increasingly frustrated.

Meanwhile Fergus rants to his sidekick, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) about the missing laptop and his girlfriend Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) steps in to help.

Trish later shows up at Grace’s apartment and spins a fake story to Grace hoping to emotionally blackmail her into revealing where the laptop is. Will Grace buckle?

Trish Minniver steps in to try and help Fergus Collins. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

However, it looks as if Fergus has got more pressing matters to deal with. His accomplice, Timmy, shows up panicking about the launch of a ‘new girl’ on their CCTV spy money-making scheme, ‘Operation Bluebird’.

But Felix is not someone to be ruffled too easily. He tells Timmy he has a new target already lined up. Who is it?

Cindy uses Shaq to make Luke jealous. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) recruits Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) to help make her boyfriend, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) jealous.

Plus, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) wants a change of direction in her life. She tries to persuade James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) into giving her a job at Dee Valley Law Firm.

Will James give her a chance to prove herself?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm