'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Fergus Collins has a new target!
Airs Friday 2 July 2021 at 6.30pm on Channel 4.
Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) sets his sights on a new target in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on the battle continues between Fergus and his nemesis, Grace Black (Tamara Wall). Grace has secretly stolen Fergus’s laptop in a bid to unearth some incriminating evidence on him.
Tonight she’s struggling to guess his password and grows increasingly frustrated.
Meanwhile Fergus rants to his sidekick, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) about the missing laptop and his girlfriend Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) steps in to help.
Trish later shows up at Grace’s apartment and spins a fake story to Grace hoping to emotionally blackmail her into revealing where the laptop is. Will Grace buckle?
However, it looks as if Fergus has got more pressing matters to deal with. His accomplice, Timmy, shows up panicking about the launch of a ‘new girl’ on their CCTV spy money-making scheme, ‘Operation Bluebird’.
But Felix is not someone to be ruffled too easily. He tells Timmy he has a new target already lined up. Who is it?
Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) recruits Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) to help make her boyfriend, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) jealous.
Plus, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) wants a change of direction in her life. She tries to persuade James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) into giving her a job at Dee Valley Law Firm.
Will James give her a chance to prove herself?
Hollyoaks airs Monday-Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Diane O'Connor - Alex Fletcher
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Sid Sumner - Billy Price
- Toby Faroe - Bobby Gordon
- Celeste Faroe - Andrea Ali
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Courtney Campbell - Amy Conachan
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Fergus Collins - Robert Beck
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- Marnie Nightingale - Lysette Anthony
- James Nightingale - Gregory Finnegan
- Juliet Nightingale - Niamh Blackshaw
- Yasmine Maalik - Haiesha Mistry
