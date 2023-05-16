Hollyoaks spoilers: FIGHT! DeMarcus Westwood is attacked by drug dealer Taz!

DeMarcus Westwood gets into a vicious fight in Hollyoaks.

Things get dangerous for DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on DeMarcus convinces his dad, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) that he shouldn’t give up on the Youth Centre after all the hard work he’s put in.

Everyone was shocked to find the Youth Centre had been trashed by a mystery vandal.

However tonight Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) comes to the rescue when she pulls out all the stops to clear the place up.

Mercedes convinces her boyfriend Felix he should go ahead with his plans. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Mercedes convinces her boyfriend, Felix, not to shelve the plans and things take a positive turn when DeMarcus arrives and tells him that whoever stole all the games consoles from the centre must have a guilty conscience as they’ve been returned and left outside!

With things finally looking up, Felix goes ahead with officially opening the centre and gives a touching speech, thanking Mercedes for her support.

Felix declares the Youth Centre officially open! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The Youth Centre is declared 'open'! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, the arrival of drug dealer Taz has DeMarcus worried.

Felix gets Taz and his mate to leave the place but before doing so, Taz swipes a set of keys.

Things quickly take a dark turn for DeMarcus and his girlfriend, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) when they go outside and find themselves surrounded by Taz and his mates.

A vicious fight soon breaks out between DeMarcus and Taz. Meanwhile Felix is nowhere to be seen.

What’s happened to him?

Later on Scott (above) tells Darren about the consoles that were stolen from the Youth Centre. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is alarmed when he talks to Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) and hears that a set of games consoles were stolen from the Youth Centre…the same consoles that Darren previously spotten in his son, Charlie Dean’s (Charlie Behan) bag!

A fuming Darren confronts Charlie who admits that he was cornered into robbing the consoles to wipe out his debt with his drug dealer!

How will an exasperated Darren handle this news?

Dave Chen-Williams (above) invites Cindy along to a family meal. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) bumps into Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and when he finds her in an emotional state he invites her along to a family meal.

However, Dave’s kids, Lizzie (Lily Best) and Mason (Frank Kaur) aren’t best pleased to have Cindy show up.

By the time Dave’s other son, Sam (Matthew McGivern) arrives, Cindy and Dave are sozzled after knocking back wine and Cindy is close to revealing her bank robbery plan!

Luckly, just in the nick of time, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) walks in and drags Cindy away before she says too much.

A drunk Cindy nearly reveals her bank robbery plans to Dave! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, over at the Maalik's, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and her husband Zain (Jonas Khan) are making Misbah’s nephew, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) feel at home.

However Dillon is in for a rude awakening when his mum, who he has fallen out with, suddenly shows up in the village.

Old wounds and tensions are soon flaring between Dillon and his judgemental mother, Aisha.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4