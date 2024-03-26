Hollyoaks spoilers: FIGHT! Freddie Roscoe and Warren Fox go head to head!

Freddie Roscoe and Warren Fox get into a fight in Hollyoaks.

Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) is back and with his own chequered past he’s one person who ISN’T scared of gangster Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings), the two men go head to head.

As they rake over the past and the accusations fly, things quickly get violent as they get into a physical fight.

Warren and Freddie go head to head in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) steps in to try and diffuse the situation, telling Warren that she needed Freddie back in Hollyoaks as they currently have no mechanic running the garage.

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is happy to see his brother has returned to the village and during a quick catch up at The Dog discovers Freddie, last seen going on the run seven years ago, handed himself into the police and has served his time in prison for his previous crimes.

Mercedes tries to diffuse the fight between Warren and Freddie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren brings Freddie back to the family home to meet the twins, JJ (Ryan Mulvey) and Frankie (Isabelle Smith) and tells his kids how important family is and how they should stick by each other.

Warren wants to let off steam with Marie, pictured above with her son Joel Dexter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, following his run in with Freddie, Warren wants to let off steam. He messages Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) asking her to come round to his.

Later on he bumps into Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) who begs him to stop with all his vengeful plans and pleads with him not to harm his children Leah (Ela-May Demircan) and Lucas (Oscar Curtis).

Will Warren, whose daughter Ella was killed in the hit and run by Ste, agree to stop his reign of terror?

And will he strike a deal with Ste?

Warren recently pushed Ste off the top of a high building after discovering he was the one driving the car that killed Ella. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, head teacher Carter Shepherd (David Ames) is showing resistance towards accepting Ro’s (Ava Webster) new name at school.

Ro, formerly known as Rose is now identifying as a boy and has changed their name and pronouns.

A defiant Ro is soon standing up to Carter leaving his parents Tony (Nick Hutchinson) and Diane (Alex Fletcher) worried about him when things come to a head at school.

The two of them seek advice from Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) who tells them it’s important their child doesn’t feel any conflict between the two of them.

So far Tony and Diane haven’t been on the same page about Ro’s identity change.

Can they unite to support him and each other?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.