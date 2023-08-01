Hollyoaks spoilers: FIGHT NIGHT! Felix Westwood is back in the ring!

Felix Westwood gears up for another fight in Hollyoaks.

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is gearing up for an important fight in which the stakes are high in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) learns what is going on she’s worried that Felix could end up getting seriously hurt.

However, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) insists there is some BIG money up for grabs.

Felix starts to waver and thinks the risks are too high, but scheming Norma is not going to take no for an answer.

Norma convinces Felix to go ahead with the fight. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sharon secretly listens in at the door as Norma outlines the plans and before long she has convinced him to go ahead.

Meanwhile a worried Sharon decides to follow him to the fight venue.

A cheering Norma watches as Felix gets stuck into the dangerous fight. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Before long Felix and his opponent are going head-to-head in the ring as a crowd of baying fans watch and cheer.

However, things soon take a turn for the worse when things turn very ugly after the bell and Felix is knocked to the ground!

Felix Westwood takes on his opponent in a very dangerous fight. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sharon runs in as Felix is punched to the ground. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), who has no idea what her boyfriend Felix is up to, is given a drop-off job by Norma which requires Norman’s son, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to be by her side for protection.

Mercedes has no idea what her boyfriend Felix has been up to! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

There is panic when the police walk by during the drop-off and Mercedes has to think on her feet to cover her tracks.

Later Mercedes and Warren are stunned to discover what the box that they are supposed to be dropping off actually contains.

Have they been set up by Norma?

Meanwhile, Mercedes airs her worries about Felix to Warren but Warren pleads with her not to give up on his mate and to give Felix another chance.

Aristocrat Rafe (above) has set up a special Earl of Dee awards for the teenagers to get involved in. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) hosts the Earl of Dee survival workshop.

Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) tells Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) that even though Jack is an ex policemen he is completely lacking in survival skills and is out of his depth.

Pearl decides to step in and is soon joining forces with Jack to co-run the workshop which has two VIP festival tickets up for grabs as an incentive for the local teens to participate.

Dillon and Lucas get up to more mischief in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) and Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) decide they’re going to team up to try and win the festival tickets and are soon hatching a plan to make sure they are victorious.

Hunter McQueen has grown closer to Zoe Anderson recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) is giving Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) a private art class.

The two of them have recently become close but the moment is interrupted when Hunter’s student, Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) invites herself to join in with their artistic endeavours.

And it’s not long before Hunter makes a startling discovery about Freya!

