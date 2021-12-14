‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Fired? Is Tony Hutchinson out of a job!

Could Tony Hutchinson be about to lose his job?

It looks as if Tony Hutchsinson (Nick Pickard) could be out of a job in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Tony receives a text from Trish Minniver (Denise Welch), he starts to fear that his days of running The Dog could be numbered.

Tony recently took the helm at the pub when the McQueen family was evicted by ruthless Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) who had taken control of half the properties in Hollyoaks.

The McQueens staged a protest when they were thrown out of their home. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The McQueens were duly made homeless and took to the street to protest.

Are Tony and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) going to find themselves in a similar situation?

And what does the text from Trish, who was engaged to Fergus, say?

Charlie Dean celebrates his birthday. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile it’s Charlie Dean’s (Charlie Behan) birthday and The Dog is put to good use for the celebrations.

However one person missing is Charlie’s dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) who is being held prisoner by Maya (Ky Discala) and Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey).

Darren has been kept prisoner for weeks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, things could be looking up for Darren when he convinces Ethan to free him.

However, when Maya turns up it’s clear that’s not going to happen.

A desperate Darren decides to make a run for it. Will he manage to escape his captors?

Ethan and Maya have been keeping Darren prisoner. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Over at the Maalik’s, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) is forced to come clean about what he’s done.

Meanwhile Misbah (Harvey Virdi), who was raped by Dr Ali Shahzad thirty years ago, meets with one of Ali’s former victims, Gina, to convince her to reconsider giving a statement.

Later on, as Sami starts to question his own values, he decides to make a very BIG change.

Sid Sumner with Serena (left) and Lizzie in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) was plunged into an awkward situation yesterday when Serena (Emma Lau) turned up out of the blue shortly after he’d enjoyed a night of passion with Lizzie (Lily Best).

Sid decides he needs to try and protect Lizzie’s feelings.

He and Serena pretend they’ve never met before but will Lizzie see through their fib?

And is Sid going to pursue things with Lizzie or is it Serena he really wants to be with.

It looks like there could be a Hollyoaks love triangle in the offing!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm