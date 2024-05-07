Hollyoaks spoilers: Frankie does the UNTHINKABLE to avoid JJ's abuse

Can Frankie find the courage to out JJ's abuse?

Frankie (Isabelle Smith) takes desperate action to keep her abusive brother JJ away from her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

But when she harms little sister Morgan in the process, has she gone too far?

Having caught JJ sneaking into Frankie's room in the night, Nancy warns her stepson that his sister needs boundaries. She tells him he needs to stay out of her room while she is suffering from night terrors.

At school, Frankie's hanging out with her friends when an angry JJ bursts in, annoyed about his football injury. JJ lashes out in front of the room and Nancy tries to reason with him.

When bedtime arrives, Nancy tells Frankie she'll sleep in her room as long as poorly Morgan sleeps through. So terrified that Morgan will wake, Frankie gives the tot some medicine to help her sleep.

But when Darren comes home he discovers Morgan has been sick and he can't wake her up. What's Frankie done?

Nancy promises to stay with Frankie (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Misbah warns Tom to let Zain recover and not cause trouble. Zain tells her he asked Donny to move in to win her round - but Tom calls out the charade.

Zain's on the mend now (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Leela's excited to show off her new pram to Joel, and Marie promises to be there for them. But when Joel shares the baby items the grandmother-to-be isn't so impressed.

Can they get their mitts on Fraser's cash? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

In prison, Grace and Freddie catch up on their plan to get Fraser's money from Warren. Can they make it work?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4. Or stream the episodes first on All4.