Hollyoaks spoilers: Frankie Osborne makes a SHOCK ACCUSATION against dad Darren!

Abused Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) turns the blame on dad Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The shocking scenes unfold following Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) and Darren's discovery that Frankie has been self-harming.

The parents are beside themselves with worry and can't understand why their daughter has been causing deliberate hurt to herself.

The real reason is far more disturbing than they could even imagine.

For years, Frankie has suffered sexual abuse at the hands of twin brother JJ Osborne (Ryan Mulvey). Too paralysed with fear to tell anyone the truth, she's been resorting to dangerous methods to cope with her trauma.

Carter calls a crisis meeting to discuss Frankie's wellbeing. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

While JJ threatens Frankie to remain silent, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and Carter Shepherd (David Ames) are concerned when the teen doesn't turn up for school.

Carter calls an urgent safeguarding meeting with Frankie's family to discuss her self-harming, which JJ also turns up to.

With emotions running high, Suzanne continues to be manipulated by JJ, and Frankie ends up turning the blame for her injuries onto previously absent dad Darren.

How will he respond?

Kitty proves to be a tower of strength for Ro, again. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At The Dog, Ro Lomax (Ava Webster) clashes with parents Diane (Alex Fletcher) and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) over his decision to change his name.

Ro, formerly known as Rose, recently made the brave decision to tell his parents he was changing his gender identity to male.

Diane has been finding it tough to come to terms with the loss of her daughter, but Tony is more accepting and wants to champion Ro's choice.

As Diane continues to struggle, she turns to Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh), who knows what Ro is going through being transgender herself.

The barmaid is only too pleased to help and calmly talks Diane through the best ways she can support Ro.

Donny has big news for Andre. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is starting to feel more like herself, but the same can't be said for her former son-in-law Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins).

Despite having given his blessing for estranged wife Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) to pursue her dream job in Canada, Tom is finding it hard to accept their sad split.

Also, newcomer Donny (Louis Emerick) looks set to make Hollyoaks his home when he tells son Andre Clark (David Joshua-Anthony) he's purchased the village market.

Lizzie is taken by cheeky charmer Freddie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

And Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) continues his charm offensive directed at Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best).

After last week's steamy romp with Marie Fielding (Rita Simons), Freddie flirts up a storm with Lizzie.

She's won over by the Roscoe's smooth chat and like putty in his hands, offers him a place to stay on the Love Boat.

The Hollyoaks spring trailer confirmed there's a surprise pregnancy in store for Lizzie could Freddie be her baby daddy?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.