Hollyoaks spoilers: Freddie Roscoe discovers Grace’s betrayal!

Freddie Roscoe is fuming when he discovers Grace has been lying to him in Hollyoaks.

Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) is plunged into fresh turmoil when he makes a shattering discovery about his wife, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Freddie is raging when he learns that it was Grace’s son, Curtis, who was responsible for pushing his step-sister, Lexi (Marnie Fletcher) and causing her to have a serious fall which prompted her epilepsy.

Grace kept Freddie in the dark in order to protect her own son Curtis. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The truth emerges when Freddie’s brother, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) realises that his girlfriend, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) has secretly been allowing Freddie to see Lexi. Robbie spots Freddie playing happy families at the park with Lexi and he’s fuming. He immediately lets rip at Freddie for causing Lexi’s epilepsy but Curtis suddenly blurts out the truth - that it was him, Curtis, who caused Lexi to fall and Freddie is blameless.

When Freddie works out that Grace knew all along that her son was to blame and hid it fom him, he turns on her telling her that they are over for good. Their marriage is done and there’s no way back from this.

Freddie has been embroiled in a bitter custody battle with his brother Robbie over Lexi. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, a remorseful Vicky admits to Robbie that she has been trying to hurt him ever since the fateful robbery in which Vicky got accidentally injured. She confesses she has been using Lexi and helping out Freddie in order to get back at him. Will Robbie forgive her or is Vicky already starting to get a little too close to Freddie?

Vicky has been trying to get her own back on Robbie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Lomax’s, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) has gone full steam ahead with his mum Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) choosing baby names for his new daughter. However, his wife Leela feels pushed out. The Lomaxes try and placate Leela and they agree on the name ‘Clara’ for their baby girl. Joel wants to head into the village to officially introduce Clara to their friends and neighbours. However, Leela’s not in the mood and tensions start to flare again.

Leela Lomax recently gave birth to a baby girl. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At the flat Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is concerned about how upset Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) has been recently and she has a solution. As Abe’s soulmate, she tells him he should break up with his ‘fiancée Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) today.

Abe says she’s right and later reports back to Cleo that he has gone ahead and broken up with Peri and that she was absolutely devastated. But is he just lying again to brainwashed Cleo who he has been keeping hidden in a bunker for the past year?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.