Hollyoaks spoilers: Fresh fears for Imran Maalik!

There are fresh fears for Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Imran has been struggling with an eating disorder and has recently been deceiving his friends and family pretending that he's on top of it and there’s nothing to worry about anymore.

His sister Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) wasn’t convinced and came up with a plan to monitor Imran’s actions very closely.

As new developments come to light, Yazz rallies everyone in the household to watch Imran’s every move.

Imran's sister Yazz comes up with a plan to monitor Imran's actions in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and his fiancée, Olivia Bradshaw ( Emily Burnett) head off to The Dog where Imran is working to keep a close eye on him.

The two of them manage to capture photographic evidence of Imran eating a burger.

However, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) isn’t convinced that all is as it appears.

DeMarcus Weswood (above) has been getting lots of abusive text messages from a mystery person in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, in a bid to find the anonymous texter who’s been targeting him with vile abuse, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) lays tracks with Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) to find the culprit.

The two of them cook up a plan and, via a process of elimination, they are able to narrow down one individual who’s to blame.

Both of them are horrified when they realise it must be Mason Chen Williams! (Frank Kauer).

He who was the only person at the youth club with DeMarcus so the finger points to him.

Will they confront Mason?

The finger of suspicion points to Mason Chen-Williams (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) is in BIG trouble after a shocking betrayal that leaves her shaken.

It’s up to her son, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) to rush in and save her.

However, there’s an unexpected twist that leaves one Hollyoaks favourite close to death.

Who is in serious peril?

Norma Crow is in terrible danger. Can her son Warren save her in time? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) enlist Cindy Cunningham’s (Stephanie Waring) help to plan Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) a surprise party.

Cindy attempts to come up with some grand plans, however she ends up massively overselling herself when she offers to bake a special cake.

The only problem is, drama-queen Cindy has never baked anything before in her life.

Will she be able to pull it off and come up with a show-stopping celebratory confection?

