Hollyoaks spoilers: Goldie McQueen is in BIG trouble!
Airs Friday 28 April 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) could be about to land in very hot water in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
The McQueen family has been desperately trying to cobble together cash in order to pay the rent and keep a roof over their heads.
They have got themselves embroiled in all kinds of fast money-making enterprises however not all of them are legal!
Tonight the family’s efforts at clubbing together seems to have been a success.
However, their celebrations are halted when the police come to investigate stolen booze that was confiscated from the house.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) tries to save her skin but in doing so diverts the blame to someone else.
Is she about to land Goldie in it?
Meanwhile with the police sniffing about, Sally St Clare (Annie Wallace) is very concerned about what dodgy dealings Mercedes has got herself involved in.
Later there is even more mayhem when the McQueens’ dog, Bronzer has an upset stomach as a result of him eating a £50 note.
Plus Goldie is furious when she finds herself in BIG trouble with the law.
Elsewhere, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) who has recently made a surprise reappearance in Chester, is trying hard to catch up with all the schoolwork she has missed.
However, it’s the friendships that are worrying her just as much.
Will she be able to patch things up with her mates and her on/off boyfriend DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) who she cut out of her life when she suddenly moved to Margate in Kent?
Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham’s (Stephanie Waring) curiosity is sparked when she sees bank manager, Alex, sniffing around her business, the Grande Bazaar.
Cindy wants to know what she’s up to but when Alex remains very tight-lipped should Cindy be worried?
Plus vulnerable Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is feeling the strain of staying away from her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Niamh Blackshaw) in order to reduce the risk of infections.
Juliet is at breaking point and sick of everyone telling her what is best for her.
Is she going to do something rash that could compromise her health?
Meanwhile, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) is fed up of being Tony Hutchinson’s (Nick Pickard) social secretary and tells him that she’s had enough!
Zara causes a scene in The Dog and during the kerfuffle knocks a pile of papers out of councillor Tony’s hands.
What are the documents about and could this turn out to be a very good move for Zara?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.