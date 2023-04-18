Hollyoaks spoilers: Goldie McQueen is in BIG trouble!

Goldie McQueen is in very hot water in Hollyoaks.

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) could be about to land in very hot water in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The McQueen family has been desperately trying to cobble together cash in order to pay the rent and keep a roof over their heads.

They have got themselves embroiled in all kinds of fast money-making enterprises however not all of them are legal!

Tonight the family’s efforts at clubbing together seems to have been a success.

However, their celebrations are halted when the police come to investigate stolen booze that was confiscated from the house.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) tries to save her skin but in doing so diverts the blame to someone else.

Is she about to land Goldie in it?

Sally St Claire is worried about what dodgy deals Mercedes is embroiled in. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile with the police sniffing about, Sally St Clare (Annie Wallace) is very concerned about what dodgy dealings Mercedes has got herself involved in.

Later there is even more mayhem when the McQueens’ dog, Bronzer has an upset stomach as a result of him eating a £50 note.

Plus Goldie is furious when she finds herself in BIG trouble with the law.

Vicky pictured with DeMarcus before she moved to Margate. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) who has recently made a surprise reappearance in Chester, is trying hard to catch up with all the schoolwork she has missed.

However, it’s the friendships that are worrying her just as much.

Will she be able to patch things up with her mates and her on/off boyfriend DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) who she cut out of her life when she suddenly moved to Margate in Kent?

Cindy Cunningham spots bank manger Alex snooping around in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham’s (Stephanie Waring) curiosity is sparked when she sees bank manager, Alex, sniffing around her business, the Grande Bazaar.

Cindy wants to know what she’s up to but when Alex remains very tight-lipped should Cindy be worried?

Cindy wants to know what Alex is up to. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus vulnerable Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is feeling the strain of staying away from her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Niamh Blackshaw) in order to reduce the risk of infections.

Juliet is at breaking point and sick of everyone telling her what is best for her.

Is she going to do something rash that could compromise her health?

Zara Morgan in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) is fed up of being Tony Hutchinson’s (Nick Pickard) social secretary and tells him that she’s had enough!

Zara causes a scene in The Dog and during the kerfuffle knocks a pile of papers out of councillor Tony’s hands.

What are the documents about and could this turn out to be a very good move for Zara?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4