Hollyoaks spoilers: Goldie McQueen takes a shine to THIS mystery newcomer!
Airs Wednesday 16 August 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) has her interests piqued when she gets chatting to a stranger in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Goldie has been really struggling recently and was devastated when her beloved dog, Bronzer, (who used to belong to her killer mother, Breda), was discovered dead.
Tonight she opens up to Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) about how low she’s been feeling.
And later she starts voicing her thoughts while sitting on Bronzer’s special memorial bench.
Just as Goldie, who is deeply superstitious, starts asking for a 'sign', a mystery man appears by her side.
Who is this newcomer who seems to have appeared from nowhere.
And will he give Goldie a much-needed shoulder to cry on?
Meanwhile, gourmet chef, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has fun teaching his young students how they can rustle up delicious food in the great outdoors.
Will they be inspired?
Elsewhere, plotting Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) tells her boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) that he needs to deal with ‘problem child’ Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith).
Dilly, Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordon) headstrong younger sister, has been whipping up all kinds of problems that could jeopardise Sienna and Ethan’s plot to get their hands on Lord Rafe’s fortune.
Sienna tells Ethan he needs to do whatever he can to keep Dilly quiet while Sienna herself concentrates on keeping Rafe sweet.
However, is it all too late?
Has suspicious Dilly already filled her brother in on what she witnessed going on between Ethan and Sienna?
And will it force Sienna to take even more drastic measures to get Dilly out of the way?
Meanwhile, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is concerned when she notices the bruises on her mum, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and also discovers Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) has been staying at the gym.
Later on, Leela’s new boyfriend, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is curious as to why Leela is suddenly ramping up security measures at the gym.
What he doesn’t know is that Leela is doing it so she can keep tabs on struggling Donna-Marie who has fallen back into her old drug-taking habits.
When Leela and Joel later go on a double date with Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) and Joel’s dad, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), Leela seems to be hooked to her phone which is linked up to the gym’s security cameras.
Will she be forced to reveal to Joel and everyone else that Donna-Marie is hiding away there?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
