'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Grace Black gets a frightening warning

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is horrified when she makes an unsettling discovery in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Grace, who has been blackmailed by dodgy businessman Fergus Collins, (Robert Beck) is ready to admit defeat.

She is just about to hand over her shares of The Loft to scheming Fergus until her boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) suddenly has one last idea.

Felix Westwood has an idea that could help Grace. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Felix has a proposition for Fergus and his sidekick Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas). However, his little plan seems to have backfired.

Later on, Grace is appalled when she discovers a very threatening picture in her son, Curtis’ school bag!

Is it another warning from Fergus not to mess him around?

Fergus Collins is not someone to be messed around! (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is still hiding the extent of her OCD. Diane convinces her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) to help clean the flat with her.

However, when Tony suggests that they take their newborn daughter, Eva, outside for some fresh air, Diane panics and refuses, insisting that she’s not ready.

Tony’s concerns about his wife escalate when he also discovers that Diane has been missing all her scheduled hospital appointments.

Tony Hutchinson has grown increasingly worried about his wife Diane. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Elsewhere, Mandy Richardson (Alex Fletcher) urges her ex, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) to stand up to his mother Sue (Marian McLoughlin) when he confides in Mandy about his true feelings for Cindy (Stephanie Waring).

Luke takes Mandy’s advice on board but it soon leads to a very heated conversation between Luke and his domineering mum, Sue who has made it clear she doesn’t like Cindy.

Sue Morgan has been making life very difficult for her son Luke. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) convinces Cindy to go on a date with Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik).

Plus, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) isn’t too pleased to discover that his friends, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) have set up a profile for him on a dating app.

However, Sid soon comes round to the idea when he gets a glimpse of some of the girls he’s been matched with. Will he take the plunge and get dating?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.