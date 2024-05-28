Hollyoaks spoilers: Grandma! Martha Blake introduces herself to Sienna

Martha Blake introduces herself to Sienna Blake in Hollyoaks.

Martha Blake (played by Sherrie Hewson) has a SHOCKING revelation for Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In the previous episode, Sienna was drugged when a mystery woman spiked her drink and then proceeded to take a vial of her blood when she was passed out!

Tonight, Sienna wakes up dazed and confused on the Love Boat with Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) by her side, and is alarmed to see blood on her arm.

At the hospital, nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) finds traces of a strong sedative in Sienna’s blood.

Sienna accuses James Nightingale (above) of drugging her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Sienna immediately accuses James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) of drugging her.

However, Martha is watching in the wings and after witnessing the confrontation, she steps forward to introduce herself.

Martha seems to have a very keen interest in the Blake family.

Later on Sienna tells her sisters, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) that it was Martha who responsible for drugging her and reveals that the mystery woman is Martha Blake…their grandmother!

Sienna is stunned when Martha introduces herself as her grandmother! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) questions why James has a bandage on his hand and his husband Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) quickly covers for him.

Meanwhile an angry Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) questions why Ste is still in the village and not away moving drugs like he is supposed to be.

He tells Ste he has to play ball with the deals he’s organised…or else…

Warren Fox (above) threatens Ste Hay. (Image credit: Natalie Kennedy)

Over at the Lomax’s, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) talks to Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) about her experience of bereavement.

Leela was recently left utterly devastated when her unborn baby son, who she named Noah, passed away.

The two women discuss whether they should consider having some medical tests to try and find out more about Noah’s cause of death.

However, Noah’s father, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is furious with his grandmother Norma for bringing the subject up.

Later on Leela opens up to her brother Ste but it isn’t easy for the two of them to work through their mutual problems.

Leela Lomax was devastated to lose her unborn baby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) carries on being supportive to Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) over her forthcoming ballet audition in Manchester.

However, Frankie’s jealous twin brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey), who has secretly been abusing his sister, is angry at her potentially leaving Hollyoaks.

What will JJ resort to to try and stop her from going?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4