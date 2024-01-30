Hollyoaks spoilers: Grieving Warren Fox reaches BREAKING POINT!

Warren Fox's (Jamie Lomas) explodes with rage after Ella Richardson's (Erin Palmer) emotional funeral service in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ella was one of the tragic victims of the horrifying car smash that occurred last month, and her death has left Warren in pieces.

Still unaware it was Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) who ploughed down his daughter, Warren blamed Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and hatched a plan to kill his former friend in revenge.

With Warren still in hospital following his violent showdown with Felix, concerned Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) tries to postpone Ella's funeral - but unfortunately it's too late.

Warren lets the mourners know what he thinks of them. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) is overcome with grief for Ella and feels unable to help carry her coffin.

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) asks Ste to stand in as a pallbearer. But will his guilty conscience allow him to?

Later, just as the service to about to begin, Warren suddenly appears - still in his hospital gown - and insists on taking Dave Chen-Williams' (Dominic Power) place.

He also pays a visit to the McQueens' and declares his love for Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe).

After saying a final farewell to his little girl, Warren arrives at The Dog, supported by mum Norma Crow (Glynnis Barber) and loses his temper - taking his rage out on the entire pub!

Kitty is thrown into panic when Beau takes a photo of her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Mysterious newcomer Kitty (Iz Hesketh) is settling into the village, but keen to keep certain secrets from her past hidden.

Oblivious to Kitty's inner struggle, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) sends a photograph of The Dog all done up for Ella's wake to dad Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).

But when Kitty realises she's been caught on camera, panic sets in and she makes a swift exit.

Dilly's secret connection to Rafe is outed! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the manor house, Dilly Harcourt's (Emma Johnsey-Smith) got some serious explaining to do after being caught in possession of Rafe's (Chris Gordon) phone.

Dilly has trying to convince Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) that Rafe has run off to France - knowing full well his corpse is still in their basement!

Sienna and Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) confront Dilly, who claims she just happened to find Rafe's mobile and sent texts from it to try and lift Sienna's spirits.

But the jig is up when Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) helps Ethan access the device and Dilly is forced to admit the shocking truth to Sienna...

Rafe wasn't her brother at all, he was actually her husband!

Lucas is consumed with jealousy when Dillon and Freya kiss. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, the village teens try to distract themselves over their grief for Ella by playing a game of spin the bottle.

Taking advantage of her dad Carter Shepherd (David Ames) being out, Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) invites her mates over to her flat.

But their moment of fun is ruined when Freya locks lips with Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), leading jealous Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) to storm off.

