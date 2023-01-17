Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY! Bobby Costello is sentenced!
It’s the day of the court hearing for Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Will he be spending a long time behind bars?
As Bobby awaits his fate and his sentencing, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) who managed to track down Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), tries to get through to her.
Felix encourages her to release all her pent-up anger by having a boxing session before the court reaches its final verdict.
Felix tells Mercedes she needs to take some responsibility for Bobby and stop justifying all the crimes that her troubled son has committed.
As viewers know, Bobby was responsible for the deaths of three villagers last year.
He left his stepdad Sylver McQueen (David Tag) to perish in a fire, he pushed his serial killer granddad Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) to his death on an electrified chessboard and he later murdered lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) in her office by crushing her with a bookcase.
John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) convinces Goldie, Sylver’s sister, to attend the court hearing.
However Goldie is feeling far from supportive and blames Bobby for the death of her beloved brother Sylver.
Meanwhile, Mercedes, who fled the village, is encouraged by Felix and turns up in court just in time for Bobby’s verdict.
Is he going to be given a hefty sentence and are there yet more shock revelations in store?
Elsewhere, psychologist Honour Chen-Wiliams (Vera Chok) is suspended and fears she’s going to be sacked from her job after she lost her temper when she went to see prisoner, Eric Foster (Angus Castle Doughty.
Honour was trying to get an insight into the influence that Eric has had on her own son, Mason (Frank Kaur), however she soon lost control.
Tonight, Mason seeks legal advice from his sister, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) to see if he can save Honour’s job.
Maxine promises that she will try and find a way to help Honour.
Later on she tells the Chen-Williams that they can sway the public opinion by organising a women’s rally.
Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) video call their friend Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) at the clinic where he is being treated for his eating disorder.
The girls are pleased to see that Imran has a made a new friend called Justine.
Justine and Imran seem to be getting along very well indeed!
Plus, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) struggles to come clean to DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) about the fact she’s going to be leaving the village to go back and live with her mum.
As Vicky stumbles over her words, DeMarcus gets the wrong end of the stick and asks her to be his girlfriend!
Later on Vicky finally comes clean to DeMarcus who is adamant that a long-distance relationship between the two of them could work.
However, Vicky doesn’t agree and so they part ways on a sour note.
Can they patch things up before Vicky waves goodbye to Hollyoaks?
