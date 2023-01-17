Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY! Bobby Costello is sentenced!

It's time for Bobby Costello to be sentenced as the court reaches its verdict in Hollyoaks.

It’s the day of the court hearing for Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Will he be spending a long time behind bars?

As Bobby awaits his fate and his sentencing, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) who managed to track down Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), tries to get through to her.

Felix encourages her to release all her pent-up anger by having a boxing session before the court reaches its final verdict.

Felix tells Mercedes she needs to take some responsibility for Bobby and stop justifying all the crimes that her troubled son has committed.

Mercedes has been hiding away, unable to face what's going on with Bobby in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As viewers know, Bobby was responsible for the deaths of three villagers last year.

He left his stepdad Sylver McQueen (David Tag) to perish in a fire, he pushed his serial killer granddad Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) to his death on an electrified chessboard and he later murdered lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) in her office by crushing her with a bookcase.

Goldie turns up to the court to see Bobby as he awaits sentencing. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) convinces Goldie, Sylver’s sister, to attend the court hearing.

However Goldie is feeling far from supportive and blames Bobby for the death of her beloved brother Sylver.

Meanwhile, Mercedes, who fled the village, is encouraged by Felix and turns up in court just in time for Bobby’s verdict.

Is he going to be given a hefty sentence and are there yet more shock revelations in store?

Mercedes McQueen makes a last-minute appearance and turns up to see her son in court. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, psychologist Honour Chen-Wiliams (Vera Chok) is suspended and fears she’s going to be sacked from her job after she lost her temper when she went to see prisoner, Eric Foster (Angus Castle Doughty.

Honour was trying to get an insight into the influence that Eric has had on her own son, Mason (Frank Kaur), however she soon lost control.

Tonight, Mason seeks legal advice from his sister, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) to see if he can save Honour’s job.

Maxine promises that she will try and find a way to help Honour.

Later on she tells the Chen-Williams that they can sway the public opinion by organising a women’s rally.

Maxine comes up with an idea to try and help the Chen-Williams family. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) video call their friend Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) at the clinic where he is being treated for his eating disorder.

The girls are pleased to see that Imran has a made a new friend called Justine.

Justine and Imran seem to be getting along very well indeed!

Imran has made a new friend called Justine at the eating disorder clinic where he is being treated. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Imran and Justine seem to have found a real connection. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) struggles to come clean to DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) about the fact she’s going to be leaving the village to go back and live with her mum.

As Vicky stumbles over her words, DeMarcus gets the wrong end of the stick and asks her to be his girlfriend!

DeMarcus is gutted that Vicky is going to be moving away from Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Vicky finally comes clean to DeMarcus who is adamant that a long-distance relationship between the two of them could work.

However, Vicky doesn’t agree and so they part ways on a sour note.

Can they patch things up before Vicky waves goodbye to Hollyoaks?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4