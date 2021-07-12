‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: GUILTY! Brody Hudson to go on the run?

Will a scared Brody Hudson go on the run in Hollyoaks?

The net is closing in on Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Brody was involved in the killing of Cormac Ranger (James Gaddas) and since discovering the terrible truth, Cormac’s daughter Summer (Rhiannon Clements) has been on a secret mission to make Brody suffer.

Tonight Summer must think fast on her feet when an innocent bystander gets caught in the crossfire of her scheming.

Summer Ranger's revenge plot is spiralling out of control. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) supports his best friend, Brody.

But as the walls close in on Brody, Damon tells him the best thing for him to do right now is go on run.

Will Brody make a break for it? And will he be able to leave his baby daughter, Faith, behind?

Elsewhere, after a text from Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams), Sid Sumner (Billy Price) realises that Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) isn't where he thought she was.

Sid is supposed to be looking after Leah while Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is away, so he's worried to discover she's AWOL.

Meanwhile, dance teacher Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) is in hot water after deliberately failing to take Leah to the dance competition.

However, as usual, cunning Trish soon manages to spin the situation in her favour.

Trish Minniver manipulates a situation to work in her favour. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Plus Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) has been trying on dresses for the school prom at Hollyoaks High, but is getting stressed out.

Trying outfits on just makes her feel worse.

Later on Brooke, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) and Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) talk about the prom but things are uncomfortable when Imran asks Brooke about the future.

Juliet makes up a reason for Imran to leave so that she and Brooke can have some time alone to talk.

Will Brooke confide in Juliet about how she’s feeling?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.