Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY? Maxine Minniver finds disturbing evidence!

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is sent into a panic in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine is alarmed when she finds a very worrying voicemail from Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) telling her that she’s found out something about her brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

The voicemail seems to have been sent just before Verity was attacked and left trapped and horrifically injured.

Tonight Maxine plays the voicemail in front of all the Hutchinson family in The Dog.

Will this be proof that Eric was to blame for the tragedy that unfolded involving Verity?

Or will Eric have an alibi?

Later on, Eric threatens Maxine to keep her quiet and stop her from revealing anything else but will his threats be enough to silence her?

Eric (above) threatens Maxine and warns her to keep her mouth shut in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Verity’s good friend, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) has suspicions of her own and is starting to ask some difficult questions and Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik) who was planning a romantic proposal for Verity, is struggling to cope with the recent shattering events.

Theresa tells a heartbroken Romeo she's leaving Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) tells her boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) that she is going to leave the village.

Theresa explains that ever since she returned to Hollyoaks there has been one trauma after another and nothing good has happened.

Romeo is heartbroken as Theresa says her good-byes.

Is this the end for the couple?

Theresa feels everything has gone wrong since her return. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, sinister schoolboy, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) is rattled when he makes an unsettling discovery, plus Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) continues to worry about her son, Mason (Frank Kaur).

Mason’s behaviour recently has been erratic and very troubling.

Psychiatrist Honour is concerned that Mason doesn’t seem to be getting any better.

Trying to think of a way to help, she arranges a drawing game with the whole family, however Mason snaps that he doesn’t want to be involved in any games.

Honour and her husband, Dave (Dominic Power) tell Mason that they really miss their happy son who used to love magic.

However Mason just snaps back at them calling himself nothing but a ‘nerdy Chinese kid.’

Mason has low self-esteem and feels like and outsider in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) confides in DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) telling him that her mother has got in touch and asked if she wanted to visit her.

Vicky, who has been fostered by Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) has got serious reservations about meeting her mother again.

Vicky has been thinking about visiting her mother. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, DeMarcus, who has been through so much recently, thinks she should go and advises Vicky to take the opportunity.

What will Vicky do?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4