Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY! Mercedes McQueen shares her fears with Diane!

Mercedes McQueen opens up to Diane Hutchinson in Hollyoaks.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is feeling wretched in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Last week’s dramatic episodes saw her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) up in court and sentenced for the series of crimes he has committed including attempting to kill DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) by setting light to Price Slice, pushing evil Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) to this death and allowing Sylver McQueen (David Tag) to perish in a blaze.

Mercedes eventually turned up at the court to see her son, Bobby, sentenced. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Mercedes was initially a no-show at the court, unable to watch the fate of her son, but she turned up at the last minute after Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) was on a mission to track her down.

Tonight, Mercedes turns up at The Dog and offloads to fellow mother Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) who was recently left in a critical condition after being attacked by her brother-in-law, Eric Foster (Angus Castle Doughty) with a crossbow!

Mercedes is wracked with guilt over what has happened with her son, Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The two mums find common ground in wanting to do anything they can to protect their children.

But how will Diane’s husband, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) react when he returns home to find the two women locked in conversation?

Later on, Mercedes gets some news from DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) that leaves her feeling absolutely crushed.

DS Anderson has some unwelcome news for Mercedes in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) are busy promoting their march for women’s safety.

Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) and his son Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) sign up to show the women their support.

Diane also wants to support the planned march and tells Maxine that she can use The Dog as the venue for her rally meeting tomorrow.

Maxine Minniver is planning her rally to call for women's saftey on the streets. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) was gutted when Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) announced she was going to be leaving Hollyoaks to move back in with her mum in Margate.

Vicky has been living in Hollyoaks ever since being fostered by Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).

DeMarcus has really fallen for Vicky and told he he was hopeful they could carry on their relationship even though it will have to be a long-distance one.

DeMarcus is devastated that Vicky is moving away from Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, DeMarcus’s dad, Felix, has major doubts that is going to work out for the teens.

Tonight DeMarcus and Vicky overhear him talking about how he thinks their romance will soon fizzle out once Vicky moves away.

How will DeMarcus react to his dad’s pessimistic view?

And will this only make the couple even more keen to try and make things work?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4