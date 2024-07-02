Hollyoaks spoilers: Guilty? Ste Hay sentenced and sent to jail?
Airs Wednesday 10 July on E4 at 7pm.
Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is about to find out his fate in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
It’s sentencing day for Ste, who was responsible for killing Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) in a hit and run.
As they prepare for court, Ste’s husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is heartbroken that Ste has ended their relationship.
Ste also tells his kids, Leah (Ela-May Demircan) and Lucas (Oscar Curtis), that he doesn’t want them to visit him in prison.
The whole family is struggling with what lies ahead but Ste’s sister, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) ,urges James not to give up on Ste.
James races to court to make amends as Ste awaits his fate in the dock.
However there is a huge twist in store when the judge finds issue with the investigation and the conviction is declared unsafe.
Despite Ste insisting he was responsible for Ella’s death, and against all the odds, he is RELEASED!
Meanwhile, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) return to the village after going into hiding.
The pair fled Hollyoaks after a masked gunman tried to kill Warren.
Warren’s mum, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) is concerned to see them back but Warren insists he won’t miss Ste’s sentencing.
However, it’s a HUGE shock when Ste appears having NOT been jailed.
Fearing it is part of the vendetta against him, Warren starts to believe the village is unsafe for him, Mercy and the twins.
On a burner phone Ste gets a message from the person, 'Blue' who got him off his sentence.
Who is the mysterious Blue?
Later on, detective Zoe arrives at the Loft to ask Warren about a gangster called ‘Blue’, who has been missing since 2017.
She agrees that Warren is in danger and, as the evidence mounts, clues start pointing towards Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) being 'Blue'.
Is he the one who tried to kill Warren? What has Freddie been hiding?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
