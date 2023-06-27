Hollyoaks spoilers: HEALTH FEARS! Joel Dexter gets shock diagnosis!
Airs Monday 3 July 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) is taken aback when he’s given a shock diagnosis in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Tonight’s special episode sees a group of Hollyoaks residents all unite as their paths cross on separate journeys of self discovery.
Joel is shocked to be diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes (a condition that Rory Douglas-Speed, the actor who plays Joel, has lived with since he was a child).
Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) wants to fight for her daughter, Minnie’s (Eva Lorente) rights when she’s discriminated against for having a learning disability.
Minnie, who has Down’s syndrome, is told she is not allowed to join in with swimming lessons like her peers.
Maxine is fuming and says she wants to sue the swimming centre, however, paralegal Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis), tells her that there’s another way to educate people.
Elsewhere, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry), is struggling to get orders right at the café where she works.
When questioned she becomes defensive but youngster Oscar (Noah Holdsworth), who is deaf, realises what is going on.
Oscar, clubs together with Brooke (Tylan Grant) to help encourage Yazz to open up about her struggles.
Yazz admits that she stopped wearing her hearing aids because someone had made a bad joke about them.
Brooke shares that their autism can make people feel awkward, and Yazz soon realises that everyone has their own, ‘normal’ and is soon encouraged to wear her hearing aids again.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
