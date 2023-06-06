Hollyoaks spoilers: Heartbreak? Has Yazz Cunningham lost her unborn baby?

Fears mount for pregnant Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) after she is rushed to hospital in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Yazz collapsed and was doubled over in pain. Tonight her husband Tom Cunningham (Ellis Holllins) is in a frenzy waiting for news on his wife and their unborn child as Yazz is raced into surgery.

Yazz is not in a good way in hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

What has happened to Yazz?

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) comes across a distraught Tom outside the hospital and he breaks the latest news of what’s been going on.

Maxine goes in to see Yazz who pours her heart out in a distressed state.

However, are things about to take an even darker turn when the surgeon arrives to give the couple an important update?

Maxine Minniver goes to visit Yazz in hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) thinks it’s fate intervening when Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) arrives at The Loft just as she, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) are trying to think who they could recruit as their getaway driver after being let down by their original choice.

When Zara gets talking to former policeman, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna), she digs for information on some of the past robberies he’s worked on to glean important intel for the bank robbery she, Grace and Cindy are planning.

Zara (above) pumps Jack for information that may help them with the bank robbery. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Damon starts to get concerned about Zara’s strange behaviour and when DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) tells Zara and Cindy she’s had a tip off about an upcoming robbery, they immediately think it must be Damon who’s blabbed.

DS Zoe gets a tip off about the planned bank robbery in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, in yesterday’s episode Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) confessed to Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) that she thought he could be her half-brother and that Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) could be her real dad!

When Tony overhears part of the conversation, Ella is forced to come clean about her theory!

A rattled Tony, who was once in a relationship with Ella’s mum, Mandy, decides he needs to rake over his past and see if the dates could possibly match up.

What will he discover when he finds a letter from Mandy outlining details of Ella’s birth?

Donna-Marie Quinn pictured with Peri Lomax in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, when Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) comes across a struggling Donna-Marie Quin (Lucy-Jo Hudson) she tries to make amends with her best friend by apologising for kissing Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) and promising it meant nothing.

However, unbeknown to Leela, Joel is listening in to their conversation around the corner.

Back at home Joel tells Leela he overheard everything and tells her he shouldn’t have taken advantage while she was vulnerable.

Is this the end of their fledgeling relationship?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4