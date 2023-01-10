Hollyoaks spoilers: HE’S BACK! Romeo Nightingale returns and is in for a surprise!
Airs Friday 20 Jan 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) returns to Chester but is in for a surprise in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Romeo left the village at the start of December after deciding to follow his heart and go to Spain to be with his girlfriend Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter).
Theresa decided it was time for a clean break but Romeo struggled without her and was soon packing his bags for Spain.
Tonight he makes his return, however, he is taken aback when he arrives to find he has some new housemates, including Rayne (Jemma Donovan) and Lacey (Annabelle Davis).
Earlier on in the house-share, brothers Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) and Hunter (Theo Graham) are ignoring Tom Cunningham’s (Ellis Hollins) advice as they both continue to flirt with Rayne and decide to throw another party.
Prince takes a picture of them partying together with Rayne and posts it online but Rayne is suddenly in a panic that her ex-boyfriend, Mikey, will find out where she is.
Rayne opens up and admits that she stole Mikey’s motorbike because he owes her money.
Prince and Hunter agree to help her and say they will go and meet Mikey themselves but what exactly are they planning and how will the exchange go?
Meanwhile Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) who was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, tells Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) that she received some good news from her latest test results.
However, is all as it seems or is Juliet covering up the facts and trying to put a brave face on things?
Later on Peri and Juliet turn up to the party that Prince and Hunter are having.
Juliet drowns her sorrows but later rushes out abruptly leaving Peri worried.
Is Juliet going to open up to Peri and reveal what’s really going on?
Meanwhile, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is in a panic over recent events and over at the Maalik’s there is heartbreak for Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik).
Shaq is overcome with emotion when he discovers that his girlfriend Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara), who tragically died recently, had been planning a surprise trip to Paris with him.
When the tickets for the French capital arrive in the post he is left feeling overwhelmed and broken.
Meanwhile, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) is worried about accepting the cash that crook Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) has offered him and his wife Misbah (Harvey Virdi).
Norma has offered the ill-gotten loot to pay for the treatment that Misbah’s son Imran (Ijaz Rana) needs at the specialist clinic for eating disorders.
Zain tells Misbah they shouldn’t take Norma’s money as it is likely to come at a high price.
Will Misbah agree or will her desperation force her to accept Norma’s cash?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
