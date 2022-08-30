Hollyoaks spoilers: HE’S BACK! Silas Blissett returns?

Killer Silas Blissett is back to wreak havoc in Hollyoaks.

There is horror for Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) when she believes Silas Blissett has returned in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes is terrified after receiving some mysterious notes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Mercedes and the rest of the McQueen clan are haunted by some mysterious notes that appear and Mercedes is convinced that her worst nightmare has unfolded and that serial killer, Silas (Jeff Rawle) is back in the village.

Bobby was lured into his great-grandfather, Silas Blissett's dangerous web. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Mass murderer Silas, who is the great-grandfather of Mercedes' son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) has killed several Hollyoaks residents over his reign of terror in the soap.

This year he got his claws into Bobby via his daughter Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour) and hooked Bobby through text messages and email exchanges.

Silas got his daughter Wendy (above) to do his evil work on Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Mercedes turns to Grace Black (Tamara Wall) for help in getting rid of Silas....permanently!

However, when Grace refuses to come to her rescue, protective mum Mercedes resorts to extreme measures to keep her family safe.

What has Mercy done and will it all be too much for her to bear?

Mercedes will stop at nothing to keep her family safe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, it’s the first day back at school and all the pupils have returned to Hollyoaks High.

Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) who has a crush on Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is taking dating advice from online forums on how to be successful with girls.

However, when Mason attempts to impress Ella it backfires when he inadvertently pushes her closer towards a reunion with her ex-boyfriend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).

Mason Chen-Williams is desperate to impress Ella Richardson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is heading up a ‘Free DeMarcus’ campaign.

Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) encourages Leah to put all her energy into the campaign and before long Yazz has orchestrated a freedom protest.

However she soon finds herself getting the blame when things spiral.

Darren invites Ethan over to help with childcare! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) gets his mate Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) round to his house under the pretence of having a fun day of gaming.

However, Darren’s real motivation for inviting Ethan over is to get help with looking after all the babies and little-ones that ‘Daddy Daycare Darren’ now seems to be responsible for!

Will Ethan be an extra pair of helpful hands?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4