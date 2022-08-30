Hollyoaks spoilers: HE’S BACK! Silas Blissett returns?
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Monday 5 September 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
There is horror for Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) when she believes Silas Blissett has returned in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Mercedes and the rest of the McQueen clan are haunted by some mysterious notes that appear and Mercedes is convinced that her worst nightmare has unfolded and that serial killer, Silas (Jeff Rawle) is back in the village.
Mass murderer Silas, who is the great-grandfather of Mercedes' son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) has killed several Hollyoaks residents over his reign of terror in the soap.
This year he got his claws into Bobby via his daughter Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour) and hooked Bobby through text messages and email exchanges.
Tonight Mercedes turns to Grace Black (Tamara Wall) for help in getting rid of Silas....permanently!
However, when Grace refuses to come to her rescue, protective mum Mercedes resorts to extreme measures to keep her family safe.
What has Mercy done and will it all be too much for her to bear?
Elsewhere, it’s the first day back at school and all the pupils have returned to Hollyoaks High.
Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) who has a crush on Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is taking dating advice from online forums on how to be successful with girls.
However, when Mason attempts to impress Ella it backfires when he inadvertently pushes her closer towards a reunion with her ex-boyfriend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).
Meanwhile, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is heading up a ‘Free DeMarcus’ campaign.
Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) encourages Leah to put all her energy into the campaign and before long Yazz has orchestrated a freedom protest.
However she soon finds herself getting the blame when things spiral.
Plus, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) gets his mate Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) round to his house under the pretence of having a fun day of gaming.
However, Darren’s real motivation for inviting Ethan over is to get help with looking after all the babies and little-ones that ‘Daddy Daycare Darren’ now seems to be responsible for!
Will Ethan be an extra pair of helpful hands?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
