Hollyoaks spoilers: HIDDEN AGENDA! Maxine Minniver is on a mission

Maxine Minniver is determined to catch the mystery spiker in Hollyoaks.

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is on a secret mission in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine is determined to find more clues proving that sinister Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) is the mystery spiker who has put the lives of Hollyoaks women at risk.

However, when Eric’s sister, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) drags Maxine and Eric to the gym with her, Maxine struggles to focus with Eric in the vicinity.

Maxine needs proof that Eric (right) is behind the spiking attacks in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Maxine has a plan to visit Eric’s trailer but is starting to doubt herself.

However, some wise words from Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healy) galvanise her thoughts and with fire in her belly she decides to go on a very risky mission to gather information.

Maxine heads to Eric’s trailer while he is at the gym.

Will she find the evidence she is desperate to uncover or is she about to be caught red-handed in the middle of her secret snooping?

Will Maxine be able to find evidence that Eric (above) is guilty? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile things are very awkward when the women are forced to take sides.

Verity can’t believe her brother Eric would ever do anything to harm anyone.

However, when a social post from Goldie’s self-defence class is littered with hateful comments, Verity is alarmed when she notices the username.

Will she realise it is Eric who is behind the vitriol?

Suddenly lawyer Verity finds herself forced to decide where her loyalties lie when she decides to do some snooping of her own.

Verity (right) doesn't want to believe that her brother Eric could be behind such vile crimes in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, conniving teacher Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) is fuming when head teacher, Sally St Claire, refuses her request for a pay rise.

Seething Olivia decides to take drastic action to make room in the school’s budget for a raise and recruits pupil Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) to help her with her ploy.

What twisted plot has Olivia cooked up now?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4