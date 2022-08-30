Hollyoaks spoilers: HIT AND RUN! Sienna Blake to expose Joel!
Airs Thursday 8 September 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is on a mission in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Sienna has come with a masterplan and is going to expose priest Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) as the culprit for the hit and run that nearly left his father Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) dead.
However, when Sienna fills in her sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart), on her ploy, Liberty is appalled.
Liberty decides she needs to warn Joel about Sienna’s plan.
She urges him to come clean to his dad before Sienna has a chance to!
A rattled Joel plans to tell his dad the truth.
However, he is caught off-guard when Warren suddenly surprises him by announcing he wants him to go into partnership with him at the garage.
Will a guilty Joel stay quiet....for now?
Elsewhere, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is mortified after discovering that private photos of her that she sent to her ex-boyfriend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) have now been posted online.
The distressed teen is devastated and refuses to go into Hollyoaks High.
All eyes are on Charlie as the chief culprit for the online leak but is he actually the one who posted the private snaps, or is someone else to blame?
Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) feels terrible that she hasn’t been supportive enough to her niece Ella.
She tries to turn things around by coming up with a proposition for Ella.
What does Cindy have in mind and can she help Ella in her hour of need?
Plus, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is on edge as the threat of Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) still looms large in her mind.
John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) tries to encourage Mercy to stop living in fear. However his words fall on deaf ears when another threatening letter turns up for the McQueens.
Suddenly they have every reason to be terrified!
What does the letter say and who should be scared for their lives?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
