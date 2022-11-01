Hollyoaks spoilers: HORROR ATTACK! Maxine Minniver is targeted while walking home alone!
Airs Tuesday 8 November 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is in a bad way in tonight’s special episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode Maxine found herself separated from her group of friends on a girls night out in Liverpool.
Maxine was kicked out of the club, where they had been enjoying themselves, when one of the bouncers spotted her drinking from a hip flask.
Tonight, and with no money and no mobile, Maxine has been forced to navigate her way home alone.
However there is horror in store when she is violently attacked.
In tonight’s special episode, titled, ‘The Long Walk Home’ Maxine can’t help blaming herself and starts to examine all the choices she made during the evening.
She goes over and over the events wondering whether she could have changed the outcome by doing things differently.
Meanwhile, in a parallel story, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) who was also out in Liverpool after going looking for his girlfriend Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter), travels back to Chester with a hen party who he has met on his journey.
Back in Chester, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) turns up at The Dog and joins her brother-in-law, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty), Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and newcomer Beau, (Jon-Paul Bell) for a drink.
Discussions in the pub turn to the girls’ night out in Liverpool and it soon becomes clear there is a big difference of opinion which highlights the worries that women face when going for a night out.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.