Hollyoaks spoilers: HORROR ATTACK! Maxine Minniver is targeted while walking home alone!

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is in a bad way in tonight's special episode of Hollyoaks.

In yesterday’s episode Maxine found herself separated from her group of friends on a girls night out in Liverpool.

Maxine was kicked out of the club, where they had been enjoying themselves, when one of the bouncers spotted her drinking from a hip flask.

Tonight, and with no money and no mobile, Maxine has been forced to navigate her way home alone.

However there is horror in store when she is violently attacked.

Maxine had been having fun with her friends Theresa and Verity until she got thrown out of the club. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

In tonight’s special episode, titled, ‘The Long Walk Home’ Maxine can’t help blaming herself and starts to examine all the choices she made during the evening.

She goes over and over the events wondering whether she could have changed the outcome by doing things differently.

Maxine, who has no phone and no money with her, is attacked during her walk home. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, in a parallel story, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) who was also out in Liverpool after going looking for his girlfriend Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter), travels back to Chester with a hen party who he has met on his journey.

Romeo also headed to Liverpool after getting worried about his girlfriend, Theresa. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Back in Chester, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) turns up at The Dog and joins her brother-in-law, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty), Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and newcomer Beau, (Jon-Paul Bell) for a drink.

Discussions in the pub turn to the girls’ night out in Liverpool and it soon becomes clear there is a big difference of opinion which highlights the worries that women face when going for a night out.

