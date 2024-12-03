Hollyoaks spoilers: Horror for Cleo McQueen as she makes a sick discovery about Abe

Cleo is appalled to realise how badly she has been duped by Abe!

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is reeling when she discovers the HUGE lie that Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) has been using to control her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Cleo, who has been brainwashed and kept hidden in a bunker by her twisted boyfriend Abe for the past year, is upset when Abe suddenly has to leave.

Cleo wonders why Abe is feeling distant from her and he explains that Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) who he has also been in a relationship with and was due to marry, has been hassling him ever since their romance broke down.

Abe recently proposed to Peri Lomax! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Abe gets a call from his brother, Joe Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), he rushes off and is surprised to discover that Joel has arranged an impromptu stag do ahead of the wedding.

Joel invites Peri along too in the hope that the pair can make amends.

Is the wedding back on?

When Abe arrives home drunk and crashes out, Cleo is horrified when she hears him whisper in a semi-comatose state, that he loves Peri.

Cleo is utterly shellshocked when she discovers the huge lie Abe has told her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However there are bigger shocks to come when his mobile rings and Cleo notices it’s from Abe’s mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons)!

Cleo has been led to believe by Abe that SHE was responsible for killing Marie a year ago in a fatal motorbike crash.

She is absolutely dumbfounded to discover that Marie is very much alive, that Abe has been duping her all along and that his wedding to Peri is going ahead!

Abe has been keeping Cleo hidden away in a bunker for the past year. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is devastated following her certainty that her husband Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) is having an affair.

Grace has jumped to the conclusion that the woman he’s cheating on her with is her close friend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Grace is certain that her husband is cheating on her with Mercedes (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When a highly emotional Grace confronts Freddie he promises he won’t ever leave her and he swears on his life he hasn’t cheated on her with Mercy, omitting to tell the truth that he’s been cheating on her with Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

Later on Freddie meets Mercedes and tells her that the special and touching Christmas gift she got for him has given him food for thought.

However, just as he’s about to say more, Grace is RAGING when she spots the two of them together.

It’s all out war as fiery Grace goes for Mercy!

Freddie was touched when Mercedes gave him a very special Christmas present. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at Casa McQueen, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) asks Vicky, whose behaviour has been odd lately, what’s wrong.

Vicky remains very tight-lipped and doesn't give anything away.

However is the truth about to emerge about the very BIG secret that Vicky is keeping?

Meanwhile, Vicky continues to avoid her boyfriend, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) and Robbie gets increasingly worried about the state of their relationship.

Is Frankie about to spill the beans to Robbie on what is REALLY troubling her mate Vicky?

Frankie (above) wants to know what is going on with her friend Vicky? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) tells Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) that there may be an influencing opportunity for her in Japan as talent agent Faye Fuller has been in contact.

Jez encourages Theresa to go for it and try her luck abroad.

Later on Myra-Pocahontas talks to Jez about missing her dad Dodger Savage (Danny Mac), whose birthday it was last week.

However Jez puts his foot in it when he tells her something that was supposed to be kept under wraps!

What has the gardener accidentally revealed?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.