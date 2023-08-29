Hollyoaks spoilers: Hunter McQueen and Zoe Anderson are CAUGHT IN THE ACT!

Hunter McQueen's afternoon of passion with Zoe Anderson doesn't go to plan.

Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) and DS Zoe Anderson's (Garcia Brown) passionate encounter ends in embarrassment in Wednesday's episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Hunter has been sweet on the glamorous detective sergeant for a few weeks now. Realising Hunter was too nervous to make the first move, mum Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) acted as matchmaker and gave him and Zoe a nudge in the right direction.

The pair enjoyed getting to know one another over a drink, but trouble was looming when Hunter discovered his pupil Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) had developed feelings for him.

The teacher then found himself on the wrong side of the law when an incriminating video of him talking to Freya - which was uploaded by conniving Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) - went viral.

Hunter vehemently denied any wrongdoing with Freya and was able to convince Zoe to give him a second chance. Could romance finally be in the air for them?

Jealous Freya has tried to destroy any chance of romance between Hunter and Zoe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Not wanting to have any secrets, Hunter tells Zoe about his forbidden relationship with teacher, Neeta Kaur.

Instead of being appalled by Hunter's revelation, Zoe offers him comfort and compassion.

The confession brings Hunter and Zoe closer together and they head back to the McQueens, where things start to get steamy.

Thinking they've got the place to themselves, Hunter and Zoe begin tearing their clothes off, but when a flying sock hits a snoozing Sally St. Claire (Annie Wallace) they realise they're not alone. Awkward!

Three is a crowd, and with red faces all round, Hunter and Zoe are forced to abandon their alone time.

Ella Richardson discovers whether Warren Fox is her dad or not. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) has gone AWOL and concerned Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) are trying to track her down.

Ella's head is in a spin after receiving the DNA results confirming whether or not Warren Fox (Jamie Fox) is her biological father.

There's also something playing on Cindy's mind after a comment Norma made about her relationship with Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power).

Feeling paranoid, Cindy confronts her man wanting to know if she's just a rebound fling following his split from wife Honour, who left the village earlier this year.

Dave is quick to reassure Cindy that's not the case, but is he being sincere?

Lizzie Chen-Williams discovers she's been deceived. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As gossip about the nature of Dave and Cindy's relationship starts to swirl, annoyed Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) calls a family meeting to get her dad's side of the story.

She confronts Dave, demanding to know what's going on between him and Cindy and he admits they're more than just friends.

Lizzie is livid to learn her younger brother Mason (Frank Kauer) was also aware of their father's new love interest, meaning she was the last to know.

Will she be able to forgive Dave and accept Cindy into their family?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4