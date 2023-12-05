Hollyoaks spoilers: Hunter McQueen's in the frame for MURDER!
Airs Friday 15 December 2023 on E4 at 7pm
Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) drops a bombshell about Rayne Royce's (Jemma Donovan) murder that puts him right back in the frame in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
The social media influencer's shock death sparked a huge whodunit and suspicion fell on several people in Rayne's inner circle.
Hunter was stunned when his brother Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) admitted he was the one who killed Rayne.
DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) overheard the twins' conversation, and believing Prince's guilt, she instructed the police to come and arrest him.
But a recent anonymous note has suggested the cops may have got it all wrong.
And it seems Prince could be innocent after all when Hunter reveals a secret he's been harbouring from that fateful night.
Hunter stuns Prince by revealing he stole Rayne's phone on the night she was murdered. Does this put him right back at the top of the suspect list?
The teacher then comes clean about the theft to girlfriend Zoe to try and prove she can trust him. Fearful of compromising her job, Zoe wants to take the phone straight to the police station, but Hunter convinces her not to.
However, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) grows suspicious when she hears a familiar text tone coming from somewhere.
Later, Hunter is stunned when he goes to retrieve Rayne's mobile from his pocket and discovers it's gone.
Has Peri taken it? Or someone else?
Meanwhile, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) reaches the end of his tether over Carter Shepherd's (David Ames) game-playing.
The headteacher is living a lie and refusing to be open about the fact he's gay, despite having had several steamy encounters with John Paul.
Carter's desperation to supress his true sexuality has led him to embark on a romantic relationship with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).
John Paul is annoyed to spy the pair kissing in the village and confronts Carter, warning him not to mess Maxine about.
But when Carter refuses to listen, John Paul gets tough and issues him with an ultimatum.
Elsewhere, secret couple Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) and Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) continue their dastardly plan to take down Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).
The manipulative duo have successfully managed to convince everyone they're siblings, when in fact they're husband and wife!
In order to destroy Sienna's life, they agree she must marry Rafe, so they convince her to set a date for the big day.
Oblivious to the trap she's falling in to, Sienna's bestie Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) helps her put a guestlist together.
However, devious Dilly wants it to be quick and simple and encourages Sienna an intimate ceremony is best.
Also, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is getting all broody.
While helping Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) look after little Daniel, he's touched when the youngster calls him 'daddy Joel'.
As his mind turns to starting their own family, Joel tells his girlfriend being called daddy is something he could get very used to.
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.