Hollyoaks spoilers: Is DeMarcus Westwood leaving Hollyoaks?

DeMarcus Westwood shocks his family with his major decision.

DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is in turmoil in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When shocking evidence into the knife crime investigation is revealed, the clock is ticking for DeMarcus.

Trapped between a rock and hard place and terrified he could end up in prison, DeMarcus decides he should leave the village for good.

Will his family stand by him and convince him to stick it out?

Is DeMarcus Westwood going to leave Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Grace Black’s (Tamara Wall) emotions are running riot.

Grace has been in bits ever since her policeman boyfriend, Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) ended up in hospital after being stabbed.

Saul was left in a critical condition and was battling for his life.

Grace Black has been by Saul's bedside. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Is a vengeful Grace about to do something she’ll bitterly regret?

Tonight, she is close to the edge when Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) tries to talk some sense into her.

Grace soon turns to drink but it seems like there’s no stopping her when she makes a DRASTIC decision!

What is Grace about to do?

Grace Black wants revenge! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, bride-to-be Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) should be looking forward to her wedding with her fiancé, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik).

Instead, she can’t stop thinking about Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) who she has shared several passionate kisses with in the last few weeks.

Juliet pictured with Nadira. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Nadira makes a surprise visit to Juliet but the pair soon find themselves in a very heated position.

Are they about to get caught out? And if so, we’re guessing the wedding to Shaq might be well and truly OFF!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4