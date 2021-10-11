‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Is Felix Westwood in terrible danger?

What has happened to Felix Westwood?

It looks as if Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is in terrible danger in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Meanwhile, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has a very difficult decision to make after the drugs operation that he had agreed to carry out for Fergus Collins (Robert Beck), was sabotaged.

An angry Fergus is livid that the operation didn’t go to plan and piles the pressure on Warren. He asks him to seek murderous revenge.

Is Felix about to pay the price?

When the Deveraux family get a worrying call from Felix, they are plunged into panic and it’s not long before there is a shocking turn of events.

What exactly has happened to Felix?

Dance teacher Trish Minniver is focusing all her attention on the Blackpool Palooza! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, dance teacher Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) has been stressing out about the Blackpool Palooza dance competition that she has been coaching her pupils for.

Bossy Trish, who is determined to win the competition, is frustrated when she doesn’t think Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is up to scratch.

An annoyed Trish calls Leah a ‘waste of space’, but Trish’s daughter Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is not having that and stands up to her mother for being a bully.

Maxine decides to take the reins with Leah (pictured). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Maxine decides to take matters into her own hands and throws all her efforts into coaching Leah to win the competition.

Will her teaching skills be up to it and could Ste Hay’s (Kieron Richardson) daughter, Leah, be in with a chance of winning if she does her very best?

Goldie wants to come with an idea to cheer Nana McQueen up. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is trying to cheer up Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) and decides to book some entertainment.

Cheeky Goldie hires a stripper however things don’t go to plan. When the stripper ends up insulting Nana, the cross OAP is furious and chases him out of the village!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm