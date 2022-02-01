‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Is guilt-laden Toby Faroe about to take his own life?
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Wednesday 9 Feb 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Worries mount for Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Toby recently regained consciousness after being left in a coma.
He was hospitalised following the fatal explosion at Salon de Thé which claimed the life of his triplet sister, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali), Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) and Sylver McQueen (David Tag).
However, the arrest for the murder of Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedji) is now hovering over him, and Toby is in a terrible way.
At the hospital, Toby’s girlfriend, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) refuses to listen to what Toby has to say.
But later on, it looks as if Toby is contemplating taking his own life.
When Toby’s mother, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) receives a worrying video message from her son, she fears he’s suicidal.
However is all as it seems?
Elsewhere, Nancy Hatyon (Jessica Fox) is far from pleased when her fellow teacher, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) discovers that student Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is pregnant, and takes matters into her own hands.
Nancy is angry when Olivia throws an impromptu baby-raising lesson.
However Olivia sticks to her guns and convinces Nancy that this might be the perfect deterrent for expecting teens, Ella and her boyfriend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).
Ella and Charlie are given a baby doll, that emulates the behaviour of a real baby.
However when the teenage pair have no issues looking after it, a perturbed Nancy takes action.
She soon discovers that she can change the behavioural settings on the doll and decides to ramp things up a few gears for the teens.
Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) confronts Love Boat bar staff, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) as their loud music is driving his punters at The Dog away.
However Tony’s wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) tells Tony that instead of getting angry he should play dirty.
What tricks does Tony have up his sleeve?
Plus, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) finds a police envelope containing Sylver McQueen’s (David Tag) belongings salvaged from the fire.
Bobby secretly pockets Sylver’s mobile phone.
Meanwhile, Bobby has some words of warning for his uncle John-Paul McQueen (James Sutton) when he tells him that he drinks too much alcohol.
Will, John Paul, who has been knocking back the booze in large quantities, take any notice of his nephew’s observations?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
