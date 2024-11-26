Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Joel Dexter about to discover he is NOT the father of baby Clara?

Is Joel Dexter about to discover he is not baby Clara's dad?

Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) starts to become increasingly suspicious of his wife Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Is he about to discover that Leela has been keeping a HUGE secret and that he is NOT the father of their baby girl Clara?

Leela Lomax has been keeping the truth from her husband Joel. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Earlier on fears are mounting for the safety of missing Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson).

After discovering some of his business cards abandoned in the woods, his daughter Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and Darren’s father, Jack (Jimmy McKenna) set up a search party.

However, Leela is desperately trying to get out of helping search for Darren and it is clear that something is deeply troubling her.

Darren Osborne has been missing for weeks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, it becomes clear that something in the woods is triggering a terrifying flashback for Leela when she has a panic attack.

She runs away telling her husband Joel and her daughter Peri to leave her alone.

Abe Fielding takes baby Clara to see Cleo McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) takes baby Clara to visit Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) who is still being kept hidden away in a bunker.

Cleo asks Abe if things are awkward between him and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), assuming that he and Peri have now broken up.

However Abe, who is still very much together with Peri continues to lie to Cleo.

Joel asks Mercedes (above) if she knows what is troubling Leela so much. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

While helping with the twins Christening prep, Joel asks Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metclafe) if she thinks anything is up with Leela.

Joel tells Mercedes about Leela’s panic attack in the woods.

A worried Mercy, who knows about the HUGE secret Leela is keeping about the father of baby Clara, rushes out telling Joel she is going to see Leela.

When the two women come face to face, Mercedes asks Leela why she still hasn’t told Joel the truth.

Jez Blake pictured with his daughter Sienna Blake who has thrown him out of her home. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffiled) wants his family back together however that doesn't look likely any time soon as Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) still thinks that her sister, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is guilty of killing Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey).

John Paul McQueen tells his partner Jez he is welcome to stay on at the McQueens as long as he needs but Jez snaps back telling him the McQueens home is not HIS home.

John Paul decides to put on a big lunch for everyone to try and make Jez feel more at home.

John Paul wants to make Jez feel more at home at the McQueen's. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The lunch gets increasingly boozy and John Paul refers to Jez for the first time as his boyfriend. Meanwhile, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) recalls the dodgy schemes her and Jez’s twin, Patrick, used to be involved in.

Later, there’s an awkward encounter between former flames Dilly and Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) when they bump into each other in the kitchen.

Should Prince’s fiancée Zoe be worried?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.