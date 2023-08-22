Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Lord Rafe about to propose to Sienna?

Has Lord Rafe got plans to make Sienna his wife in Hollyoaks?

Despite all the recent setbacks and revelations, Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) still seems smitten with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Does he have marriage on his mind in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

Earlier on, Sienna tells her secret boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) that she’s certain Lord Rafe is on the verge of popping the question.

However, there’s suddenly more drama when Lord Rafe’s sister, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) goes missing!

Rafe calls Sienna to break the news that Dilly is awol.

Meanwhile Dilly turns up drunk at The Loft to see Ethan.

Rafe's sister, Dilly, causes more drama in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A desperate Dilly tells Ethan he owes her and he must tell Rafe that Sienna planted the drugs on her in order to get out of the way and carted off to rehab.

Things quickly get heated between Ethan and Rafe and Sienna is forced to step in between them when a physical fight is about to break out.

Later on Sienna has her suspicions piqued when she overhears Rafe receiving a curious phone call. Who is he chatting to?

Meanwhile things between Ethan and Dillly take an UNEXPECTED turn!

Things take a turn between Dilly and Ethan! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) tries to give her son Hunter’s (Theo Graham) love life a boost when she pushes him in the direction of Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown).

Later on, teacher Hunter tells his pupil Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) that he’s meeting Zoe for a drink but promises to come back later to look at her art.

Hunter enjoys hanging out with Zoe but is concerned when he returns to see the artwork that Freya has made for him.

Does pupil Freya have a big crush on teacher Hunter? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Hunter is certain the piece is based on him and worried that Freya could have a crush on him he calls in fellow teacher Beau Ramsey (Jon Paul Bell) for advice.

Hunter recalls the fact he once drew a picture of his teacher, Neeta, who he was secretly in love with and went on to have a relationship with.

Is history repeating itself?

Meanwhile, the teens are still refusing to take the Earl of Dee awards seriously leaving Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) at his wits end.

Beau and Tony manage to divert Lord Rafe from seeing the mess the teens have caused but are panicked when Rafe tells them the press will be coming tomorrow.

Tony is left down in the dumps after feeling a total failure.

Tony's left exasperated with the uncooperative teens. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is still trying to make her picture for the law company website, ‘perfect’.

Her colleague Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davies) is troubled when she finds a beauty aesthetics pamphlet that Maxine has picked up and scribbled notes on.

Can she convince Maxine that she’s beautiful just as she is and really shouldn’t be going down the route of having any cosmetic surgery?

