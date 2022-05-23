Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Peri Lomax about to discover Juliet's cheated on her?

Is Peri Lomax about to discover Juliet's betrayal?

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) wants to know what’s going on with her girlfriend, Juliet, in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) and so she hatches a sneaky plan.

Peri has been having doubts about Juliet and is suspicious about the amount of time Juliet seems to be spending with Nadira (Ashling O’Shea).

In yesterday’s episode Peri discovered her missing coat was at the Maalik’s and started to put two and two together.

Nadira and Juliet have shared a passionate kiss in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight, she confides in Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) about her hunch that something is going on between Juliet and Nadira.

Ste and Peri soon come up with a cunning plan to discover the truth, but will it work?

Later on, and having shared a passionate kiss with Nadira earlier in the week, Juliet decides there’s only one thing for it.

She’s going to have to cut all ties with Nadira.

Is it really the end for Juliet and Nadira?

Imran Maalik has developed an eating disorder. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) has been battling an eating-disorder.

Tonight, Imran is caught throwing away his dinner by Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik).

Will Shaq ask him what’s going on and will Imran open up and confide in him about his struggles?

Felix Westwood has got the Hollyoaks teens into boxing! (Image credit: James Stack )

Elsewhere, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) has been busy training the teens up for the Youth Boxing Match.

Tonight the results reveal a surprising winner!

However, a shock discovery reveals that all is NOT as it seems.

DeMarcus finds himself in a scary situation! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) stops to say hello to newcomer Vicky as she catches up with an old friend.

However, DeMarcus soon finds himself in big trouble because of unfounded accusations.

Alarmingly, things get even worse when a shocking lie from a passer-by escalates the situation and DeMarcus is in danger!

Ollie Morgan pictured with Cindy Cunningham, Ollie's future step-mum. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) has to scramble to find a wedding gift for his dad, Luke (Gary Lucy) and his bride-to-be, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).

Ollie starts panicking when Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) reveals what he has got the happy couple!

Will Ollie come up with goods?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm