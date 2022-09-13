Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Sid Sumner in danger?

Is Sid Sumner at risk of being shot by evil Victor Brothers in Hollyoaks?

Sid Sumner's life could be at risk!

Victor Brother’s (Benjamin O’Mahony) revenge and escape plan is well underway in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Victor Brothers is armed and dangerous in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Evil Victor, who is serving a prison sentence, has been allowed to attend his mother’s funeral under armed guard and has convinced Sid Sumner (Billy Price) to also come to the funeral.

However, in yesterday’s episode, it became clear that Victor was planning to escape the clutches of his guards and also take revenge on Sid.

Juliet Nightingale tried to come to Sid's rescue but now she is in danger too in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight history repeats itself when Victor forces a terrified Sid to sell a wad of drugs and threatens him saying that if he fails to do as he orders, it will be Sid’s close friend, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) who will pay the price!

However as events quickly escalate, someone's life is on the line!

Victor Brothers is taking his revenge on Sid Sumner in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) fears that her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) has gone way over the top with the carnival organising when he over-orders coconuts!

Tony is adamant that the carnival is providing a fantastic networking opportunity for him.

Later on he surprises Diane by inviting her on the golfing trip that he has planned.

However Diane is furious when he also hands her a big list of chores he wants her to complete!

Diane Hutchinson is not happy with husband Tony's plans in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) confides in Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) and Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) about her fears of serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) returning.

Goldie shares her reasons but is unaware that crime-obsessed Yazz and Jack are after the latest scoop for their crime podcast.

Has Goldie just shared too much information?

Goldie reveals too much about serial killer, Silas Blissett in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is going full steam ahead with his mission to win back his ex, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

However all his big, showy gestures are just making Verity angry.

Shaq’s mum, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) advises Shaq to try and give Verity her space.

Will headstrong Shaq take his mum's words on board and rein himself in a bit?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4