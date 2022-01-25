‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: It's the funeral of Sylver McQueen and Marnie Nightingale

Family gather for the funeral of Sylver McQueen in Hollyoaks.

The village is shrouded in sadness as the funeral of Sylver McQueen (David Tag) and Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) gets underway in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes pictured with son Bobby and psychiatrist, Honour. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In terrible timing, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) finds a letter from her son Bobby’s school reporting that the lad has been acting out of character recently.

Mercedes tracks down psychiatrist, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) to speak to her about Bobby’s behaviour and akss her for a second opinion.

Bobby has some cruel words for mum Mercedes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Cher Winters makes a life-changing announcement at her father's funeral. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, when Mercedes goes to speak to Bobby, she is shocked by his cruel words when he coldly claims that Mercedes’ husband, Sylver, never loved her.

At the funeral, when Goldie is making a heart-warming speech about her brother Sylver, Mercedes still has Bobby’s words ringing in her ears.

An upset Mercedes blurts out a shocking statement sparking Sylver’s daughter Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) to make a life-changing announcement.

John Paul pictured with the rest of the McQueens in Hollyoaks at Sylver's funeral. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, it’s clear that John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) may be struggling more than he admits.

Plus, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) catches Ste Hay before he heads to Marnie’s funeral and purposefully holds Ste ransom.

Ste is subsequently forced to miss Marnie’s funeral, and an upset James Nightingale is left wondering why is partner is a no show in his hour of need.

Liberty Savage in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) comes to an agreement with Ethan, in the hope that Damon will stop gambling.

Will her arrangement work out the way she wants it to?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm