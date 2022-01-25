‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: It's the funeral of Sylver McQueen and Marnie Nightingale
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Thursday 3 Feb 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
The village is shrouded in sadness as the funeral of Sylver McQueen (David Tag) and Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) gets underway in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In terrible timing, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) finds a letter from her son Bobby’s school reporting that the lad has been acting out of character recently.
Mercedes tracks down psychiatrist, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) to speak to her about Bobby’s behaviour and akss her for a second opinion.
However, when Mercedes goes to speak to Bobby, she is shocked by his cruel words when he coldly claims that Mercedes’ husband, Sylver, never loved her.
At the funeral, when Goldie is making a heart-warming speech about her brother Sylver, Mercedes still has Bobby’s words ringing in her ears.
An upset Mercedes blurts out a shocking statement sparking Sylver’s daughter Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) to make a life-changing announcement.
Meanwhile, it’s clear that John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) may be struggling more than he admits.
Plus, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) catches Ste Hay before he heads to Marnie’s funeral and purposefully holds Ste ransom.
Ste is subsequently forced to miss Marnie’s funeral, and an upset James Nightingale is left wondering why is partner is a no show in his hour of need.
Elsewhere, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) comes to an agreement with Ethan, in the hope that Damon will stop gambling.
Will her arrangement work out the way she wants it to?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
