Hollyoaks spoilers: IT'S WAR between John Paul McQueen and Carter Shepherd!

Tensions rise as John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) confronts homophobic headteacher Carter Shepherd (David Ames) in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The episode focuses on the exploration of solidarity and the LGBTQ+ community, and there's a major surprise in store for viewers.

The storyline surrounding the hard-hitting social issue of 'conversion therapy' reaches a dramatic climax as John Paul discovers Carter was behind the hate-filled online posts made about him.

Horrified to realise his so-called friend has been on a secret mission to try and 'cure' his homosexuality, John Paul approaches Carter demanding an explanation for his cruel manipulation.

What will he say?

Carter has some serious explaining to do. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Caught out, Carter confesses he's been practising gay conversion therapy on the former teacher because he believes being attracted to men is a sin.

His admission leaves John Paul bewildered and he reminds Carter that someone's sexuality isn't a choice.

However, nothing prepares John Paul for Carter's response when the Hollyoaks High boss drops a bombshell, admitting he used to fancy blokes.

John Paul listens as Carter goes into further detail about his past struggles, but events take a sudden and unexpected turn...

Carter and John Paul's conversation takes an unexpected turn. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere in the village, Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea) opens her heart to Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) and reveals the devastation she felt when her former lover Juliet Nightingale outed her to her family.

Nadira embarked on an ill-fated affair with Juliet despite being engaged to childhood friend Shaq Qureshi.

Knowing it went against her family's beliefs, Nadira refused to come out to them, but when things with Shaq fell apart, Juliet decided it was time for Nadira's loved ones knew the truth.

Nadira admits to Peri this week that Juliet's actions caused her terrible pain. Can Peri help her former love rival reach a place of peace?

Nadira opens her heart to former love rival Peri. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is battling to save his crumbling marriage to James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

Ste was sickened to learn from son Lucas (Oscar Curtis) that James had ordered the prison attack on Brent Taylor (Jesse Fox).

Relations were further strained when James organised an abroad holiday as means of apology, but failed to include Lucas or Leah (Ela-May Demircan).

Can Ste find a way to make his husband accept his kids, or is it curtains for the couple?

The LGBTQ+ community of Hollyoaks have reason to celebrate. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, in a powerful moment, Sally St. Claire (Annie Wallace) shares the history behind the solidarity flag with other locals, expressing not only what it means to her as a trans women, but to the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.

And the episode finishes on an emotional high as all the locals within that community unite to celebrate someone's good news.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm