‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: James Nightingale is overwhelmed with guilt

James Nightingale is wracked with guilt in 'Hollyoaks'.

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is full of self-loathing in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Things start to escalate as the Nightingale family start to question what’s happened to their inheritance.

James’s mother, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony), was tragically killed in the recent explosion at her café, Salon De Thé.

However there seem to be complications involving the inheritance she left her family with no money forthcoming.

As Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and her brother Romeo (Owen Warner) start to delve into what exactly is going on, James begins to spiral from his guilt.

What exactly has James done?

Will James use Donna-Marie (above) as his scape-goat? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, the accusations start rolling towards Juliet and Romeo’s meddling mother, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) who has a history of stealing and scamming.

Will James pounce on Donna-Marie and use her as a convenient scapegoat?

Charlie Dean is reeling to discover Ella was considering a termination. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere there is more trouble brewing for Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) and her boyfriend Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).

Charlie is furious after finding out from Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) that his pregnant girlfriend, Ella, was secretly considering having an abortion.

Charlie’s grief soon turns to anger.

Later on, when he overhears Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) voicing her disappointment in him, it’s all too much for Charlie who makes a destructive rebuttal.

Ste Hay is in a panic. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is in a panic when he realises that James’ wallet is missing.

What’s happened and who has it?

Over at the Maalik’s house, emotions are high when Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) gets a letter from his father Ali Shahzad (Raji James) who is in prison for raping Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi), Shaq’s mother, thirty years ago.

Shaq Qureshi makes a heartbreaking choice. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Shaq is evasive and avoids having a conversation with Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

Later on he can’t help questioning his own morals and he soon makes a heart-breaking choice.

Plus, Misbah decides to take the plunge and spice up her dating life.

She accepts Peri Lomax’s (Ruby O’Donnell) offer to help her explore the world of online dating.

Is Misbah going to find any joy online and could the perfect match be someone close to home?

