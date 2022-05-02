Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale THREATENS John Paul!

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has some worrying news for John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Lawyer James is currently behind bars but he certainly doesn’t seem to be full of remorse.

On the contrary his spitefulness is ramping up to another level.

When confronted with John Paul, James quickly turns sinister and gives John Paul an ultimatum.

Gambling addict James who has recently got involved in all kinds of dodgy capers, demands that John Paul helps him access his finances.

If John Paul doesn’t comply, James tells him he’s going to kick him out of his house and make him homeless.

What will John Paul decide to do?

Will John Paul (above) give in to James's threat? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, there’s a difficult decision for Romeo Nightingale to make.

Romeo has just been discharged from hospital but must now decide on whether to protect his father, James, or tell the truth and keep him in prison.

Luke Morgan's confusion spirals in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) who has dementia, comes to the realisation that there is an important person missing from his wedding guest list.

As a confused and upset Luke shares his thoughts, painful memories are brought back for his son Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clarke) and Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant).

Eric is invited on a night out by sister, Verity. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) enjoys a night out with her friends.

However, her brother Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) is struggling.

Ever since arriving in the village out of the blue, Eric, who is trying to form connections with his long-lost siblings Verity and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), has been finding things tough.

Eric, who isn’t sure where he fits in, or whether he can ever really be happy in Hollyoaks, starts to be consumed with self-doubt.

Can anyone reassure him that things are going to get better?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm