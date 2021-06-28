'Hollyoaks' spoilers: James Nightingale threatens the police

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) plays hardball with DS Cohen in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier in the week, PC Smith (Callum Lill) made it clear to Sally that he was going to make her life hell in prison for the fact that she murdered his colleague, PC George Kiss (played by Callum Kerr).

Tonight lawyer James meets with DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval) and tells the detective that he will expose all the corruption in her police department unless she helps him with Sally’s case.

As things between James and DS Cohen grow increasingly tense, will DS Cohen oblige?

Tony Hutchinson is pleased that his wife Diane has found a new friend in newcomer, Becky. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) tells newcomer Becky (Katie McGlynn) that his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) is very fragile at the minute.

New mum Becky has befriended Diane and the two women have shared their secrets however Becky may not be quite the person everyone believes she is.

A trusting Tony tells Becky that he’s worried about Diane’s mental health and thanks Becky for spending time with his wife.

But could Becky actually be about to do more damage than good?

Donna Marie is played by Lucy Jo Hudson in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Donna Marie Quinn (Lucy Jo Hudson) is still on a mission to make amends with her daughter Juliet. She pays her a visit but is made to feel far from welcome.

Juliet is adamant she doesn’t want anything to do with her former drug addict mum and can’t stand the sight of her.

Later on Juliet turns to James for help and asks him to get a restraining order set up against Donna Marie. Will James be able to do as she asks?

Shaq Qureshi wants to find out if Sami Maalik is his biological brother. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) continues with his mission to impress Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair).

He offers to help Sami’s girlfriend and colleague Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) organise some files and make himself seem generally useful.

Later on, Shaq, who thinks he could be Sami’s biological brother, has a heart-to-heart with Sami.

Can the two of them clear the air and move forwards?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.