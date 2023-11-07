Hollyoaks spoilers: John Paul McQueen faces a HUGE romantic dilemma

John Paul's head is all over the place.

Confused John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) seeks love life advice from ex-husband Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 7pm (see our TV guide for full listings.

The former teacher is still reeling from the discovery that his so-called friend Carter Shepherd (David Ames) was behind the hate-filled online post made about him and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).

To his horror, JP also realised Carter had been on a quest to try and 'cure' him from being gay.

He confronted Carter, who confessed he'd been practicing gay conversion because he believed homosexuality to be a sin.

The head also admitted he used to be attracted to men, but John Paul barely had time to process the news before Carter sprang another surprise on him.

John Paul was knocked sideways by Carter's bombshell. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

It's the morning after the night before and John Paul goes to visit Scott and apologises for previously running out on him.

Showing his ex the anonymous post made about them, John Paul declares he's going to take action and report it to the police as a hate crime.

Could Carter be at risk of losing his career if the law get involved?

There's clearly a lot on John Paul's mind, and later he seeks out ex-husband Ste, wanting his advice about dating someone.

Which fella has John Paul got his eye on?

Elsewhere in the village, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is on a mission to cheer up best friend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).

Life hasn't been kind to Romeo of late. As well as dealing with the loss of his beloved sister Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw), he also found himself in the frame for murdering his abusive girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan).

Romeo was eliminated from the suspect line-up after it was revealed he was sleeping with Juliet's former girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) at the time the crime was committed.

As Romeo continues to try and make sense of what's going on between him and Peri, Prince manages to secure them a brand sponsorship deal with a brewery.

It involves Romeo and Prince offering their DJing services, but Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea) isn't sure publicity is what the pair need right now.

The boys decide to go ahead anyway, but as the event starts, a hashtag being used for marketing leaves a sour taste in Romeo, Prince and Nadira's mouths.

Jack Osborne's (Jimmy McKenna) birthday is fast approaching, but Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is up to his eyeballs in debt and worried how he'll afford to be able to throw his dad a party.

Tony (Nick Pickard) and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) come to the rescue and suggest a way that Dazza can bring in a load of tips, hoping in turn it'll help him rediscover his mojo.

Unfortunately the plan falls flat, so the landlord and landlady kindly offer Darren to host Jack's celebration at The Dog for free.

What could possibly go wrong?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.